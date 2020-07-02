Nips and tucks while David City water plant awaits a facelift

Zavodny was referring to a facilities problem at the water department’s headworks building. Currently, the pump room there is 3 feet below a wet well. A wet well is essentially a temporary holding place for sewage. Right now, any time the wet well floods, the pump room becomes full of sewage.

“The last time this occurred to troubleshoot and try to fix, we were here 15 hours. Half of that time I was the unfortunate individual in that pit,” Gustin said.

Olsson Associates, has requested a safety assessment. Gustin said it would cost upwards of $1 million to build a new structure for the headworks building.

The City recently spent several million dollars to construct an anaerobic lagoon at the wastewater treatment plant, only to find out it may have been possible to do the project for less than they paid.

“The project was done and we’re in the very last stage of it. We talked to a couple other people and they made the comments, ‘This could’ve been cheaper, why did you guys do it this way?’ And we didn’t realize we could,” City Administrator Clayton Keller said.

Because of that experience, the City is taking extra care before committing to a plan for the water treatment plant. It’s part of the reason they have opted to get a second opinion.