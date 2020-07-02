Nips and tucks while David City water plant awaits a facelift

It will likely be another three years before David City’s water treatment plant is rebuilt or renovated. Until then, the city is looking into cost-effective ways to prolong the life of existing equipment and facilities.
The city’s current water treatment plant is nearing the end of its 40-year lifespan. It will need to be replaced or renovated. The city has received a three recommendations from the engineering firm Olsson Associates, costing between $4.8 and $8.5 million.
Hoping for some more affordable options, the city has turned to JEO Consulting Group Inc., for a second opinion. But JEO’s complete recommendation isn’t expected for another six months. After that it may be another two or three years before any renovations or projects are completed.
In the meantime, several issues in the water and sewer departments must be addressed. Interim Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said the city has been good about seeing those situations as they are and taking steps to address any safety issues.
“From myself and my teammates, we are all very appreciative of that,” Gustin said.
That spirit of cooperation was on display at a City of David City's City Council budget meeting last month.
“We can’t in good conscience around this table put any employee in that kind of situation,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said.
Zavodny was referring to a facilities problem at the water department’s headworks building. Currently, the pump room there is 3 feet below a wet well. A wet well is essentially a temporary holding place for sewage. Right now, any time the wet well floods, the pump room becomes full of sewage.
“The last time this occurred to troubleshoot and try to fix, we were here 15 hours. Half of that time I was the unfortunate individual in that pit,” Gustin said.
Olsson Associates, has requested a safety assessment. Gustin said it would cost upwards of $1 million to build a new structure for the headworks building.
The City recently spent several million dollars to construct an anaerobic lagoon at the wastewater treatment plant, only to find out it may have been possible to do the project for less than they paid.
“The project was done and we’re in the very last stage of it. We talked to a couple other people and they made the comments, ‘This could’ve been cheaper, why did you guys do it this way?’ And we didn’t realize we could,” City Administrator Clayton Keller said.
Because of that experience, the City is taking extra care before committing to a plan for the water treatment plant. It’s part of the reason they have opted to get a second opinion.
In the meantime, Zavodny said, city officials are trying to be cautious about spending a lot of money on any other water or sewer infrastructure projects. Zavodny said the City does not want to replace or update equipment or facilities that may be completely overhauled in the course of the water treatment plant construction.
“If we can make safe that facility or that particular part of the facility, we could probably extend the lifespan of it until some stuff could be arranged,” Gustin said.
At a June 18 budget meeting, Gustin proposed a solution that would involve raising the building’s entrance to keep any sewage at bay when the wet well floods. Gustin said he doesn’t know how much that would cost, but that it would be cheaper than a new building.
“Then I could stay dry while doing maintenance rather than putting myself or my teammates in a position where they’re dealing with a lot of electricity standing in a lot of water,” Gustin said.
The water and sewer departments would also like to hire two more employees.
According to a previous study conducted by Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers, there should be at least seven employees collectively between David City’s water and sewage departments. Currently, there are five between the two departments.
The water department is set to bring on a new hire in September, and Gustin expressed confidence in the city’s ability to find a second worker. Water and wastewater workers must be extremely dedicated, he said.
“Wastewater operators and the work that they do is the most dangerous profession regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency,” Gustin said. “People don’t typically die from accidents, they die from disease.”
At a City of David City Council budget meeting on June 18, Gustin requested a $62,000 emergency contingency fund for the water and sewer departments. The money would be used to replace system-critical equipment that fails unexpectedly.
“Both systems are aged and we can do routine maintenance but when a $9,000 pump breaks or a $20,000 blower breaks down, that’s not something I can foresee at budget season,” Gustin said.
At the end of the day, Gustin said, the water and sewer departments’ goals are to provide David City residents with safe, potable water.
“We want them to have a comfortable life, we want them to have water, we want them to be able to use the sink and flush the toilet. That’s why we’re here,” Gustin said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
