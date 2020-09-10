No candidate filed in Village of Surprise election

The deadline to file write-in affidavits is Oct. 23. If no one files a write-in affidavit by then, things will start to get complicated.

“I spoke with the Secretary of State’s Office and (they) told me that just because the current members' terms end at the end of the year, that doesn’t immediately mean that they vacate their position," Laska said. "Statute 32-572 states, ‘Every officer elected or appointed for a fixed term shall hold office until his or her successor is elected or appointed and is qualified'.”

If all three incumbents left, the board would only have two members, which is not enough to conduct village business, per state law. A village board must have at least three members present.

“They have a village maintenance person and they have bills to pay, so if they don’t have three board members then they obviously don’t have anybody to vote and to pass those. So things would just kind of stagnate,” Laska said.

After the general election, if three members resign and there is no one to fill those seats, the Nebraska Secretary of State would need to conduct a special election.

“If that special election fails, then they’ll have another special election. It would repeat until the vacancies of one half or more of the board are filled,” Laska said.