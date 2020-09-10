No candidate filed in Village of Surprise election

General election candidates for local and county government positions are in for Butler County and most of the races look normal – and then there’s Surprise.
No one in the Village of Surprise – population 43 as of the 2010 census – has filed to run for one of the three village board member positions opening up at the end of the year.
“They did not have any incumbents file, and I have not had anybody come in to file a write-in affidavit,” Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said.
The chairman of the Surprise Village Board, Don Primus, said most people in town have already been on the board and no one has an interest in doing so again.
“There are only a couple of newcomers," Primus said. "One of them said he’s thinking about it and the other one is not interested at all."
There are five positions on the village board, as mandated by state law, and Primus is one of the two board members not up for election; Jacob Hanson is the other.
The deadline to be included on the ballot has passed, so anyone who wishes to run for one of the board member positions will need to be a write-in candidate. But, for a write-in vote to count, the write-in candidate must file a write-in affidavit with Laska. Otherwise, the write-in vote is not valid.
The deadline to file write-in affidavits is Oct. 23. If no one files a write-in affidavit by then, things will start to get complicated.
“I spoke with the Secretary of State’s Office and (they) told me that just because the current members' terms end at the end of the year, that doesn’t immediately mean that they vacate their position," Laska said. "Statute 32-572 states, ‘Every officer elected or appointed for a fixed term shall hold office until his or her successor is elected or appointed and is qualified'.”
If all three incumbents left, the board would only have two members, which is not enough to conduct village business, per state law. A village board must have at least three members present.
“They have a village maintenance person and they have bills to pay, so if they don’t have three board members then they obviously don’t have anybody to vote and to pass those. So things would just kind of stagnate,” Laska said.
After the general election, if three members resign and there is no one to fill those seats, the Nebraska Secretary of State would need to conduct a special election.
“If that special election fails, then they’ll have another special election. It would repeat until the vacancies of one half or more of the board are filled,” Laska said.
Dissolving the village would normally be an option, but the deadline to put that on the ballot for the general election has passed, too.
In other election happenings, Laska said the Secretary of State’s office was planning to mail out early voting ballot requests for Butler County residents on or around Sept. 9.
The actual early voting ballots will begin being mailed to voters on Sept. 28. The County must receive requests for early voting ballots by Oct. 23. All early voting ballots must be returned to the county office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.
“If they’re mailing them, they should certainly get them back into the mail as soon as possible,” Laska said. “They can mail it, email it, fax it or drop it off in the dropbox by the Butler County Courthouse.”
Voters can also check to see if their ballot has been received by the county clerk’s office.
“When somebody returns their ballot to our office, we check it in. In Butler County, we won’t open it until the day before Election Day,” Laska said.
Voters can verify their voter registration, polling place and ballot status at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov. People can also register to vote and change their voter registration address, name and party at nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press.
