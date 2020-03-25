O Street renovations may be coming after nearly two decades of waiting

City Administrator Clayton Keller hopes that renovations of O St. may soon be on the horizon after spending more than a decade on the City's 1-and-6-year street plan.
The street, which Keller described as "rundown," is covered with black gravel left from asphalt and needs renovation. He said it would require turning O St. into a new road, which will run somewhere between $1 and $2 million.
That large price tag means the City won't be able to address the road until funding has been set aside.
"It is not something that the City can do this year," he said. "It's about maintaining what we have now. It's something we want to do in the next handful of years."
Keller said the project would "curb and gutter" the street. It would pave the road with concrete, place curbs on the street and install a gutter so water can run down the side of the road into a storm drain.
He said the project would likely take at least two years to prepare for due to the amount of money the city is allocated from the state for streets and roads.
"This is a multi-year funding project," Keller said. "We can then knock it out in a single summer."
Keller said there have been talks of bonds or other forms of funding, but nothing substantial has been introduced yet.
Street supervisor Chris Kroesing said he hasn't received any kind of information or timeline for the project.
"The mayor asked City Council to give me ideas and suggestions and they didn't tell me anything," he said. "There is no sit-down discussion about anything going on with it."
Kroesing said the project has been on the improvement plan somewhere between 15-18 years.
"It's not in very good shape," he said.
Keller said funding has been the major hindrance behind completing this project. He said "biting the bullet" and deciding to set aside a large chunk of allocated money for a future project can be difficult to justify.
"It's scary to have to set aside that funding each year when you can easily get five to six projects done for that same dollar amount," he said. "That sort of hesitation has kept people from doing it."
After sitting on the plan for so long, Keller said he feels the time has finally come when steps will be taken to address the road.
"I think enough people are fed up with it taking so long and we have the right people on City Council that see it as an important issue that we'll see it done in the next few years," he said. "When it comes to streets, that's my No. 1 priority."
