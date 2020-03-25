O Street renovations may be coming after nearly two decades of waiting

Street supervisor Chris Kroesing said he hasn't received any kind of information or timeline for the project.

"The mayor asked City Council to give me ideas and suggestions and they didn't tell me anything," he said. "There is no sit-down discussion about anything going on with it."

Kroesing said the project has been on the improvement plan somewhere between 15-18 years.

"It's not in very good shape," he said.

Keller said funding has been the major hindrance behind completing this project. He said "biting the bullet" and deciding to set aside a large chunk of allocated money for a future project can be difficult to justify.

"It's scary to have to set aside that funding each year when you can easily get five to six projects done for that same dollar amount," he said. "That sort of hesitation has kept people from doing it."

After sitting on the plan for so long, Keller said he feels the time has finally come when steps will be taken to address the road.

"I think enough people are fed up with it taking so long and we have the right people on City Council that see it as an important issue that we'll see it done in the next few years," he said. "When it comes to streets, that's my No. 1 priority."

