Officials look at free Hruska membership for county residents

At the most recent Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting, City of David City Administrator Clayton Keller asked for $5,000 to make Hruska Memorial Library memberships free for all county residents. Although no one seconded a motion to vote on the proposal, the idea may still have some life.
“They looked it over and it didn’t even get a vote. … It died for lack of a second,” Hruska Library Director Kay Schmid said.
But, Schmid said she would still like to pursue the issue.
Currently, Butler County residents who live outside David City limits can purchase a Hruska Library membership. A yearly membership costs $20 for an individual and $30 for a family. David City residents get free library memberships because they pay city taxes.
Right now, Schmid said the library receives about $130,000 from David City annually. An additional $5,000 from the county board would cover both the money made from current memberships and the cost of new ones.
"We do have people come in and say, 'Where is my county library?' … And we say there is not a county library. It's all city and township libraries," Schmid said.
At the June 1 board meeting, District 6 Supervisor Greg Janak was the one to move for a vote. He said that was mainly because some of his Brainard constituents volunteer at Hruska and value the library.
Board Chairman and District 1 Supervisor David Mach said he was unsure how useful free Hruska memberships would be for people in his district because they are far from David City.
District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said he might have been more interested in allocating the funds if the evidence had been provided about why it was necessary.
“Something from the principals of the schools or superintendents that it was something the kids needed. In this day and age, there’s a lot of internet. I’m not even sure how much people use the library anymore, to know if it’s money well-spent,” Krafka said.
Community members have shown interest in the idea before, Schmid said, but the need seems clearer now that social distancing measures for COVID-19 have restricted leisure activities.
“With this pandemic, it has become very clear that there are people who would like to use this library, but because we only receive the city funding, county people have to pay,” Schmid said.
She said the library sees kids who live near David City – and may attend its schools – but whose homes are beyond city limits. She said some of those families can’t or won’t pay for a library membership.
“It’s kind of hard on our school kids when they come… and they can’t participate fully in our services,” Schmid said.
Hruska, located in David City, is one of five public libraries in Butler County. The others are in Ulysses, Rising City, Dwight and Franklin Township.
Right now, Hruska has five part-time staffers. The library currently serves David City – approximately 3,000 people. Schmid and Keller’s policy change would make Hruska Library memberships free for the other 5,000 residents of Butler County, too.
Keller said Hruska is on board if Butler County residents want free memberships, but the library needs county funding to make it happen.
The goal, Keller said, was to get the $5,000 for the library added to the county budget for the new fiscal year. The new fiscal year starts on July 1, but the budget doesn’t need to be approved until Sept. 20. If the $5,000 expense isn’t included in the approved budget, Keller said it will be harder to obtain the funds later.
The board is able to approve spending changes throughout the year, but the money must come from somewhere in the existing budget. There is a miscellaneous line item in the budget each year, and that’s where the $5,000 for the Hruska Library would come from if it isn’t written into the approved budget.
For now, Keller said, the next step is to measure interest and seek support from other Butler County communities.
"We already have quite a few people in the county who use us. And they pay for that service, so it would seem to me that they obviously see the benefit of using the library,” Schmid said. “It would be a benefit for other people as well who maybe can't because they're limited by a financial situation.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
