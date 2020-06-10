Officials look at free Hruska membership for county residents

Hruska, located in David City, is one of five public libraries in Butler County. The others are in Ulysses, Rising City, Dwight and Franklin Township.

Right now, Hruska has five part-time staffers. The library currently serves David City – approximately 3,000 people. Schmid and Keller’s policy change would make Hruska Library memberships free for the other 5,000 residents of Butler County, too.

Keller said Hruska is on board if Butler County residents want free memberships, but the library needs county funding to make it happen.

The goal, Keller said, was to get the $5,000 for the library added to the county budget for the new fiscal year. The new fiscal year starts on July 1, but the budget doesn’t need to be approved until Sept. 20. If the $5,000 expense isn’t included in the approved budget, Keller said it will be harder to obtain the funds later.

The board is able to approve spending changes throughout the year, but the money must come from somewhere in the existing budget. There is a miscellaneous line item in the budget each year, and that’s where the $5,000 for the Hruska Library would come from if it isn’t written into the approved budget.

For now, Keller said, the next step is to measure interest and seek support from other Butler County communities.