Officials oppose Inheritance tax

The Butler County Board of Supervisors is opposed to a bill proposed in the Nebraska legislature that would increase exemptions for the inheritance tax, thereby decreasing the amount gathered for each county's inheritance tax fund.

When someone passes away, those who inherit the estate pay inheritance tax on the value of the money or property they receive. That money goes into the inheritance fund at the county level.

"As of 12/31/2021 the Inheritance fund balance was $4,369,555.24," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said in a Jan. 24 email to the Banner-Press.

Butler County Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said the bill would take a toll, if it passes.

"Right now they're talking about reducing the overall...so it's going to really affect the smaller inheritance that people get. We won't really see any of it like we do now, if it does go through," Whitmore said.

In 2021, Butler County used $500,000 from the inheritance tax fund to mitigate a levy increase. Colfax County did something similar.

"The ending balance for 2021 of the Colfax inheritance tax fund is $4,449,051.26; the only withdrawal was in September of 2021 of $600,000 to the general fund -- we did this when the budget was adopted. ... (The $600,000 was used) to lower the tax request for the budget," Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil said in a Jan. 7 email to the Banner-Press.

However, while the county was working on its budget in August, District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka worried that continued reliance on inheritance tax funds could backfire on the county if the tax is eliminated or downsized.

Whitmore said the Butler County board uses its inheritance tax funds for projects that will benefit the entire county. The reasoning is that residents in the county live there and make their money there and that when they pass away, the inheritance tax can help put their money back into the community.

"For example, when we did the Dwight blacktop here," Whitmore said. "...Sometimes we fall a little short so we use it for things like that. ... If there was a major jury trial that was really pricey, we'd have to probably use it for that. We try to save it for stuff like that. If we can, we don't pull from it a lot."

Paying those kinds of expenses out of the inheritance tax fund allows the county to avoid property tax increases.

Platte County uses its inheritance tax funds in a similar way.

"The only time we will actually go into the inheritance tax is, for instance, if we have a major road project that's going to cost a couple million dollars...that's not in our budget," Micek said.

In 2021, Platte County took about $3.1 million into its fund and spent roughly $3.4 million. At the end of December, Platte County had nearly $12 million left.

According to a 2021 article on the American Association of Retired Persons website, Nebraska is one of six states with an inheritance tax. The others are Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, although Iowa passed a bill in 2021 to completely phase out its inheritance tax by 2025. In Nebraska, inheritance tax tops out at 18%, the highest of the six states, but under the new bill it would max out at 15%, which is more in line with other states.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

