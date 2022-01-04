Omicron detected in Four Corners district

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was recently detected in the Four Corners Health Department district.

According to a Jan. 3 Four Corners press release, the two Omicron-positive COVID-19 tests were from the last week in December. One case was from Seward County and the other from Polk County. Four Corners covers Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties.

"The Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original...(COVID-19) virus," the Jan. 3 release said. "It remains unknown how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) expect that anyone with Omicron...can spread the virus to others. This includes those who are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms."

During a Dec. 30 afternoon Four Corners COVID-19 situation update over Zoom, a few days before tests confirmed the presence of Omicron in the Four Corners district, Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall said the health department has been keeping a watchful eye out for confirmed Omicron cases.

"Omicron...has different treatments that need to be used by the doctors. So that's why we're really trying to hunt it down," McDougall said.

During the call, Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said there are a few monoclonal antibody treatment varieties that are effective against the original COVID-19 strain and Delta variant.

"Now with the Omicron, there is only one (monoclonal antibody treatment variety) that will work and we don't have any of those," Naiberk said. "The state is only going to be allocated something like 400 or 600 doses of that particular drug and I believe...that York got something like six and Seward got about 20, but we weren't allocated any."

McDougall said there are also some antiviral pills that have been approved to help with COVID-19. Seward will be getting a small supply of those, she said.

Naiberk indicated that, until production and distribution of the pills kicks into high gear -- hopefully around the beginning of February -- BCHCC probably won't receive very many.

"They're also saying one of the tools in the toolbox is an antiviral hospitals can give as part of treatment, called Remdesivir," McDougall said.

Remdesivir has existed since before COVID-19, but was only recently approved to treat Omicron.

Meanwhile, Naiberk reported that some COVID-19 testing equipment -- ordered for the BCHCC in September -- finally arrived in December and will hopefully be operational by the end of January.

Naiberk said he expects the recently-arrived equipment will be the BCHCC's "workhorse" for COVID-19 testing.

"We should be covered into the future and we shouldn't have any issue with having enough reagents and enough kits to test anybody that comes in, and they'll all get done within just a couple hours of being tested," Naiberk said.

McDougall said community transmission across the district has been fairly consistent since the start of the 2021-2022 school year a few months ago. On Dec. 30, she said Butler County's rate of COVID-19 cases has risen recently.

"Right now, Butler County is seeing a lot of cases again, compared to some of the other counties," McDougall said.

As of Jan. 3, Butler County's seven-day case transmission rate was higher than the district's overall rate.

Naiberk said the BCHCC has been busy with people getting free COVID-19 tests.

"This week has by far been our busiest with people coming in to get tested," Naiberk said on Dec. 30. "We did over 20 of them today (Dec. 30) and up until this week we were averaging about six a day. ... We have cut back our vaccination clinics to half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

Naiberk said most of the clinic visits -- which have dropped off, overall -- have been for booster shots. There haven't been many kids coming in for vaccination but, Naiberk said, there have been more unvaccinated adults coming for first doses.

"One of the large employers in the community is going to a policy where, if you're not vaccinated, you have to wear a mask at work," Naiberk said. "I think that's been some of the movement we've seen on these first doses."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

