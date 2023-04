The City of David City will be holding a downtown revitalization open house will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on May 4 at city hall, 490 E St.

Community members are welcome to come in, asking questions and learn more about David City’s downtown revitalization program.

Scheduled speakers will be Jalynn Ellenwood, Southeast Nebraska Development District; Skip Trowbridge, City of David City; and Betty Gillespie, State Historic Preservation Office.

RSVP’s can be made to dana_trowbridge@yahoo.com