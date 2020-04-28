Our state and the ever-changing COVID-19 situation (copy)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On April 20th, Gov. Ricketts announced that the first step in re-opening Nebraska will take place on May 4th when the Directive Health Measure restricting elective surgeries will expire.

Therefore, hospitals, dental offices, and veterinarians will be allowed to open and perform elective surgeries. Allowing, elective veterinary services to take place is especially crucial to our district as agriculture producers begin to ramp up their spring time livestock maintenance.

President Trump, along with the United States Department of Agriculture, recently announced the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to assist our nation’s farmers and ranchers during the pandemic. This program will allocate $16 billion of direct assistance to farmers and ranchers who have seen actual losses in revenue due to market prices and supply chains being impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, the USDA will be working with distributors around the country to purchase $3 billion worth of fresh meat, produce and dairy products. I encourage all agriculture producers to keep an eye out for additional information on the application process and to contact your local USDA office for additional help.