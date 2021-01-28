Palensky welcomed as first baby of 2021 in Butler County

"Some of the appointments were limited on who could go," Christy added.

She said the biggest thing, though, was not having visitors at the hospital after Miles was born.

"The girls were really bummed and I was bummed that they couldn't meet him. They came up to the window and saw him through the window and we did video chatting and stuff, which was different from than just coming up," Christy said.

Christy works as an accountant at Moravec & Associates CPA, PC, 527 Fourth St., and Nathan works in maintenance at Michael Foods in David City.

Christy is a David City native while Nathan originally hails from Prague in neighboring Saunders County. Now, though, they and their children live in David City, along with much of their extended family.

With Nathan being one of nine siblings, Christy said she had lots of visitors after Brinley and Alyssa were born and her room was always super busy.

"There are aunts and uncles and cousins galore. So everybody usually comes and visits," Christy said.

Not so much this time, though. However, most of the family lives close by or in David City, so there will be plenty of opportunities for visiting.