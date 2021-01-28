Palensky welcomed as first baby of 2021 in Butler County

Butler County Health Care Center, 372 S. Ninth St., heralded the first baby of the new year on the morning of Jan. 15.
Miles Anthony Palensky, 21 inches long and weighing in at an even 9 pounds, was welcomed into the world at 6:51 a.m.
"He's been really good. He doesn't cry a whole lot unless he wants to eat," his mother, Christy, said.
Miles is the third child and only son of Christy and Nathan Palensky.
"I was just happy he was healthy. It really didn't bother me if he was a boy or a girl," Nathan said.
Miles may not have much to say about it right now, but Christy said his sisters are very excited about his arrival.
"They want to hold him all the time and they play with him and talk to him quite a bit," Nathan said.
Miles' older sisters are Brinley, 7, and Alyssa, 4.
"They can't get enough of him. They want to hold him all the time," Christy said.
Christy said Brinley and Alyssa were especially excited to see Miles after he left the hospital. Visitors were not allowed to see Christy at the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols.
Being pregnant and having a baby during the pandemic has been different, Christy said.
"Some of the appointments were limited on who could go," Christy added.
She said the biggest thing, though, was not having visitors at the hospital after Miles was born.
"The girls were really bummed and I was bummed that they couldn't meet him. They came up to the window and saw him through the window and we did video chatting and stuff, which was different from than just coming up," Christy said.
Christy works as an accountant at Moravec & Associates CPA, PC, 527 Fourth St., and Nathan works in maintenance at Michael Foods in David City.
Christy is a David City native while Nathan originally hails from Prague in neighboring Saunders County. Now, though, they and their children live in David City, along with much of their extended family.
With Nathan being one of nine siblings, Christy said she had lots of visitors after Brinley and Alyssa were born and her room was always super busy.
"There are aunts and uncles and cousins galore. So everybody usually comes and visits," Christy said.
Not so much this time, though. However, most of the family lives close by or in David City, so there will be plenty of opportunities for visiting.
Christy's parents are Tami and Roger Comte and Nathan's are Leonard Jr. and Loretta Palensky.
Christy said Miles is Tami's 25th grandchild. He was also born the day before Roger's birthday.
"He's got lots of cousins," Christy said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.