Pandemic is personal for DC man

For Mark Mohler of David City, his great-aunt, Emma Mohler, was one of the heroes of the pandemic — the one of more than a century ago.
More than 100 years after her untimely death in late 1918, Emma Mohler is still proudly remembered by Mark and other Mohler family descendants in the David City area as an example of the bravery and self-sacrifice made by members of the medical community back then.
Mohler, who never met his great-aunt, displays a photograph of her on a wall in his home as a way of remembering a relative who died helping local residents during a medical crisis being compared by some to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“To our family, she’s a local hero in the Butler County community,” Mohler said.
About 40 Butler County residents are known to have died during what became known as the Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-19. That pandemic, the most deadly in world history, is reported to have killed more than 50 million worldwide.
The epidemic broke out in the last year of World War I, spreading through Europe and later to America. The flu first spread through the ranks of American servicemen and then to the civilian population.
After influenza cases began showing up in Butler County in October 1918, each community in the county took precautions against spreading the disease by ordering the closing of schools, churches, theaters, pool halls and banning all public assemblies.
The flu spared no one, although the 1918 strain of virus proved particularly deadly to young people between 15 and 25 years of age. In towns and on farms across the county, many families were hard hit by the virus. Mothers and children both died, as did married couples.
Only a limited number of medical personnel were available to treat local flu cases because many small town doctors were then serving in the Army due to the war. Local Red Cross chapters like the one in David City subsequently provided home care nurses to aid in quarantined homes where all family members were sick.
It was under such conditions that Emma worked as a home care nurse, Mohler said.
A native of Octavia, Emma Mohler had entered nurses' training in 1902 and later served on the staff of what was then the David City Hospital. She served as head nurse there between 1910 and 1916.
According to Mohler, his great-aunt became a close friend of the Dr. S.C. Beede family, the doctor having been a co-founder of the hospital here. Following the untimely deaths of both Dr. and Mrs. Beede, Emma became both a nanny and guardian for their youngest daughter, Margaret.
His great-aunt, despite being a single woman at the time, became a principal stockholder in the David City Hospital, Mohler said. This was possibly due to her close friendship with the Beede family, he added.
Mohler family stories relate that Emma was respected for her kindness and cheerful attitude she exhibited. Yet, when required, she could be a strong woman — literally.
“Dave Elliott, an employee of my father’s business, told how he had an operation done at the old hospital. Emma just picked him up like a rag doll and threw him on the operating table,” Mohler said.
Mohler said a mistake by civic and health officials at the time may have contributed to the death of his great-aunt and many others.
The end of World War I seemingly coincided with a decline in local flu cases. As a result, David City lifted its ban on public gatherings on Nov. 9, 1918. Two days later, Nov. 11, a large parade and rally to celebrate Amistice Day was held.
But Emma and others would later pay a price for this action. Another major flu outbreak in the days following Nov. 11 prompted city officials to once again impose a ban on local assemblies.
By Dec. 5, between 30 and 40 homes in David City had been quarantined by health officials. Among the victims in this second outbreak were family members of Dr. H.E. Burdick, a local physician treating many of those afflicted with flu symptoms.
Emma had volunteered to go into the Burdick home to care for the doctor’s family while he tended to the sick of the community. It was there that she took ill with the flu herself on Nov. 27.
She later developed pneumonia and was taken to the home of the late Dr. Beede, where despite continual medical attention, she died on Dec. 7, 1918. She was 38 years old.
“There have been very few critically ill persons in whom David City people have been as genuinely interested in as they were in Miss Mohler,” wrote the editor of the Butler County Press following her death.
Mohler said a limited number of family members were allowed to attend Emma’s brief funeral service on account of the quarantine then still in effect. She was buried in the family’s home cemetery at Edholm, a community southeast of Schuyler.
The Spanish flu epidemic had apparently run its course in this area soon after February of 1919. By the time it was over, an estimated 3,000 Nebraskans and 195,000 Americans had died from the virus or its complications.
In retrospect, Mohler would like his long-deceased relative to be remembered as more than a statistic of a now mostly-forgotten pandemic.
“What a wonderful woman she was. She gave a life caring for others,” he said.
Jim Reisdorff is a historian for the Butler County Historical Society and a freelance correspondent for The Banner-Press.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.