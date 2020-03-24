Pandemic is personal for DC man

Mohler family stories relate that Emma was respected for her kindness and cheerful attitude she exhibited. Yet, when required, she could be a strong woman — literally.

“Dave Elliott, an employee of my father’s business, told how he had an operation done at the old hospital. Emma just picked him up like a rag doll and threw him on the operating table,” Mohler said.

Mohler said a mistake by civic and health officials at the time may have contributed to the death of his great-aunt and many others.

The end of World War I seemingly coincided with a decline in local flu cases. As a result, David City lifted its ban on public gatherings on Nov. 9, 1918. Two days later, Nov. 11, a large parade and rally to celebrate Amistice Day was held.

But Emma and others would later pay a price for this action. Another major flu outbreak in the days following Nov. 11 prompted city officials to once again impose a ban on local assemblies.

By Dec. 5, between 30 and 40 homes in David City had been quarantined by health officials. Among the victims in this second outbreak were family members of Dr. H.E. Burdick, a local physician treating many of those afflicted with flu symptoms.