Pavlik excited to join like-minded students in UNL honors academy

"I always knew that I wanted to go to UNL and I always knew that I would apply to the honors program," Pavlik said. "I found about the academy when I was applying to the honors program."

She applied because of the academy's focus on business majors. The application was a two-step process.

"For the first part you go online and it's a basic application with your name and your GPA and ACT score and stuff like that. Then they have you answer a few short answer and essay questions about what makes you special and why you want to join," Pavlik said.

Those who make it through that round go on to participate in an interview process.

Normally held in person and on campus, Pavlik said, she and others in her cohort did their interviews over Zoom in February.

"The first part is an individual interview and the second part is a group activity," Pavlik said, "and they make selections based off that."

For the group activity, Pavlik worked with other candidates to respond to a prompt.

"You have to figure out how to answer that prompt to the best of your ability as a group," she said. "It's a way for them to see how you work with others and see how you are at solving problems."