Pavlik excited to join like-minded students in UNL honors academy

Shelby-Rising City graduate Kira Pavlik has been selected for the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
According to a July 8 press release from UNL, Pavlik will be part of the academy's ninth cohort since 2013. There are 40 other students in her cohort.
"I'll take specific core business classes as honors classes with these people throughout the course of my college career," Pavlik told the Banner-Press. "It's kind of like high school how you have your classmates, but they call it a cohort."
Pavlik said she is excited but also nervous.
"This group has overcome such a tumultuous end to their high school careers and brings such genuine excitement to the prospect of starting their time at Nebraska," Academy Director Erin Burnette said in the UNL release. "They are bright, eager and community-focused individuals, and I have no doubt they will quickly find ways to positively impact the academy, the College of Business and the university as a whole."
Pavlik, 18, graduated in May. Her cohort consists of students from towns across Nebraska and nine other states. Members will study in eight academic majors within the College of Business.
Pavlik begins classes at Nebraska later this month as an accounting major. She said she has always been good at math but tried to keep an open mind as she applied for colleges. Finally, though, she settled on studying accounting.
"I always knew that I wanted to go to UNL and I always knew that I would apply to the honors program," Pavlik said. "I found about the academy when I was applying to the honors program."
She applied because of the academy's focus on business majors. The application was a two-step process.
"For the first part you go online and it's a basic application with your name and your GPA and ACT score and stuff like that. Then they have you answer a few short answer and essay questions about what makes you special and why you want to join," Pavlik said.
Those who make it through that round go on to participate in an interview process.
Normally held in person and on campus, Pavlik said, she and others in her cohort did their interviews over Zoom in February.
"The first part is an individual interview and the second part is a group activity," Pavlik said, "and they make selections based off that."
For the group activity, Pavlik worked with other candidates to respond to a prompt.
"You have to figure out how to answer that prompt to the best of your ability as a group," she said. "It's a way for them to see how you work with others and see how you are at solving problems."
Pavlik said the prompts were pretty open-ended and left a lot of room for creativity.
"I'm excited to be surrounded by people who push me to become a better version of myself and people who are like-minded in the sense that they're intelligent and hardworking and people who have a lot of goals in mind that they want to accomplish," Pavlik said.
