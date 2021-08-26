Paying your bills online

doxo. No, that’s not a made-up word. And it’s not a grammar error where I forgot to capitalize the first letter of a sentence, either. It’s the name of a company. A company that David City now uses to offer online bill pay. In short, you can pay your utility bills online now. Through doxo.
doxo is an easy and secure way to pay bills. And not just utility bills, there are over 100,000 service providers that you can pay through doxo’s platform. With over 5 million users, doxo is the largest bill pay network nationwide. Pretty cool, huh?
You can use doxo by getting on their website (https://www.doxo.com) or by downloading their mobile app (doxo Bill Pay…), which means that you can do it from your computer, smartphone, or tablet. All you need in order to sign up is a valid email address.
Oh, and it’s free. There is no signup fee. And there is no service fee if you have linked your bank account with doxo and have your bank account used (checking or savings) to pay your bills. A service fee only applies if you use a credit or debit card to pay your bills. More details are available on the City’s website or doxo’s website.
doxo does offer other services that require a subscription fee, like doxoPLUS, to help you keep track of and protect your financial health. But you don’t need to sign up for that if all you want to do is pay your utility bill and be done.
As you begin to use doxo, you may find it exceptionally valuable in helping you to view and manage all your bills in one place. That includes car payments, insurance payments, phone payments, etcetera. Also, their impressive analytics system, doxoINSIGHTS, can help you understand how your average bill compares to those in other areas of the state and the nation.
Okay, enough about what doxo can do for you. I’ll let you figure it out and decide on your own how much you want to use it. But really, signing up for online bill pay is easy.
You can go to doxo’s website or the City’s website (https://davidcityne.com). If you go to the City’s website, scroll down on the front page and on the right side you will find a green button that says, “$ Pay Bill.” Click on that and it will walk you through the steps. Or you can click on the link below it that says, “Log in to your account,” and it will also walk you through the steps. If you run into any hiccups along the way, you can call doxo at 206.319.0097.
Oh, and did I mention that it’s free?
Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.