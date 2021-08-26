Paying your bills online

doxo. No, that’s not a made-up word. And it’s not a grammar error where I forgot to capitalize the first letter of a sentence, either. It’s the name of a company. A company that David City now uses to offer online bill pay. In short, you can pay your utility bills online now. Through doxo.

doxo is an easy and secure way to pay bills. And not just utility bills, there are over 100,000 service providers that you can pay through doxo’s platform. With over 5 million users, doxo is the largest bill pay network nationwide. Pretty cool, huh?

You can use doxo by getting on their website (https://www.doxo.com) or by downloading their mobile app (doxo Bill Pay…), which means that you can do it from your computer, smartphone, or tablet. All you need in order to sign up is a valid email address.

Oh, and it’s free. There is no signup fee. And there is no service fee if you have linked your bank account with doxo and have your bank account used (checking or savings) to pay your bills. A service fee only applies if you use a credit or debit card to pay your bills. More details are available on the City’s website or doxo’s website.