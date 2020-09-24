Payne hired as DC building inspector

There’s a new face to get to know at the offices of the City of David City.
Michael Payne is David City’s recently-hired building inspector. This is his third week on the job and the first two weeks were, he said, very eventful.
“I’ve done inspections, we’ve handled nuisance complaints,” Payne said. “There’s new construction going on so I’m doing plan review for that.”
Payne said he has been doing geotechnical, civil and environmental work for approximately 30 years, but he’s new to the Midwest.
He and his wife lived in the southwest their entire lives before coming to David City. They both retired in January 2019 with the intention of moving from Las Vegas to Seward, Nebraska, to live on a homestead inherited by Payne’s wife’s family. They arrived in June.
“Most people look at me and go, ‘You went from the Southwest to the Midwest?’ Everybody teases me about the weather, so we’ll see,” Payne said.
There was no house left on the homestead property before he and his wife moved to Nebraska, and the buildings that were left were in disrepair.
They demolished and removed the dilapidated structures that were still standing, and Payne spent four summers living in the area in an RV to clean up the property.
“It was a lot of fun,” Payne said.
Payne’s wife is an architect, and she designed the home they currently live in. They were originally going to start construction on their home at the beginning of 2019, but the floods put that on pause.
Their current living situation is temporary, Payne said, and they hope to be able to move into their permanent home sometime next year after it is constructed.
Payne is retired, but he said that lasted all of six weeks before he started to get bored. So when applications opened up for the building inspector position in David City in July, he applied.
“It’s nice to be out and about and visit people. Even though it’s not in Seward, I enjoy being part of the community,” Payne said.
Payne was officially added to the payroll after his position was added to the city office in a vote at a Sept. 9 meeting of the City of David City Council, and he said he’s enjoying himself so far.
“Everybody’s been really good to work with,” Payne said. “Working in Nebraska has been a joy. People answer their own phones.”
That’s not the norm in Las Vegas, he noted.
Payne’s hiring comes after several months of City Council discussion about how to deal with a gap in nuisance abatement and code enforcement. For a while, the City has lacked someone to do civil engineering and building inspection in town.
“He will be our building inspector and zoning administrator," City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "We were discussing whether or not to give him responsibility over code enforcement. In our conversations with the sheriff’s department, we decided to continue using the Butler County Sheriff’s Office as our code enforcement department, so to speak."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
