Payne hired as DC building inspector

“It was a lot of fun,” Payne said.

Payne’s wife is an architect, and she designed the home they currently live in. They were originally going to start construction on their home at the beginning of 2019, but the floods put that on pause.

Their current living situation is temporary, Payne said, and they hope to be able to move into their permanent home sometime next year after it is constructed.

Payne is retired, but he said that lasted all of six weeks before he started to get bored. So when applications opened up for the building inspector position in David City in July, he applied.

“It’s nice to be out and about and visit people. Even though it’s not in Seward, I enjoy being part of the community,” Payne said.

Payne was officially added to the payroll after his position was added to the city office in a vote at a Sept. 9 meeting of the City of David City Council, and he said he’s enjoying himself so far.

“Everybody’s been really good to work with,” Payne said. “Working in Nebraska has been a joy. People answer their own phones.”

That’s not the norm in Las Vegas, he noted.