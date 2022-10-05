Performance Heating and Cooling joins David City community

After relocating to David City earlier this year, Performance Heating and Cooling has settled into the community and offers a variety of services to the area.

According to Owner Chris Doolittle the business does pretty much everything related to heating and cooling. They provide service, installation, replacement, preventative maintenance and air quality solutions.

Doolittle added they serve both commercial and residential clients, and they’ve taken on more refrigeration work.

“There's always somebody on call, so 24/7 service,” Doolittle said.

Doolittle has been in the field for roughly 30 years, having decided to go out on his own for about a year before the move to David City.

“We moved the business from Lincoln to here, that was in January. Just kind of got tired of all the chaotic baloney that goes on,” Doolittle said. “I was constantly coming out to these rural areas from Lincoln to do work anyways, so there was a need out here. We decided it was time to plant feet and have an office, dispatch center.”

Doolittle and his fiancée, Tammy Nelson, who helps out at the business, sold their home in Lincoln and moved to David City, and his daughter attends high school in David City.

Doolittle noted that Nelson has a skincare enterprise and they will look at her having an area to work out of at Performance Heating and Cooling, so she can pursue her dream while also helping out with his business.

“I did nursing for a long time. I think I was 45 when I went to get my esthetics license because I wanted a change,” said Nelson, who helps with answering phones, scheduling appointments and completing warranties and rebates.

Doolittle also has two employees: Cory Allen as a tech and Max Nelson in production.

Doolittle said that he eventually wants to have a full-time desk person and a dispatcher. He plans to have the David City office, 1740 N. Fourth St., as the home base and trucks to serve rural communities.

Doolittle noted Performance Heating and Cooling is getting ready to run a fall tune-up special. That’s something there seems to be an interest in locally, he added.

He said that things have been going well for them in David City so far.

“This industry has its busy times and its slow times, but we've been hanging in pretty good,” Doolittle said. “A lot of interest. I think more people know that we're here now.”

Doolittle added they try to get customers reasonable prices. The business has been growing at a good rate, he said.

“We're slowly growing, which is good, at a reasonable pace,” he said. “We're just kind of hoping to grow enough and like I said earlier to serve some of these more rural areas, so people aren't having to wait days for service.”

Doolittle added they plan to be involved in the community. The business recently joined the Butler County Chamber of Commerce and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 28.

“I think just having a relationship with the people that you live and work around is important,” Doolittle said. “I want people to know that if they call us that, we're going to take care of them just like they were my grandma. That's just the kind of business I want to do. And have that trust with people and take care of them.”

Performance Heating and Cooling can be reached at 402-217-7502. Their website is nebraskaphc.com.