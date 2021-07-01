Pests in alfalfa

What’s going on in Ag?
Insects are causing problems in alfalfa fields across Nebraska. Join me as I describe what to look for in your fields and what to do if an issue does arise. From alfalfa weevil larvae and adults to potato leafhoppers, to army worms, cutworms, alfalfa caterpillars to all kinds of aphids, somebody, somewhere has had enough of each of these insects feeding on their alfalfa. Insects damaging their new alfalfa seedlings or regrowth. If you have been lucky enough to avoid these pests so far, don’t assume your fields are safe for the remainder of this growing season.
Be sure to get out and scout your fields. I’d love to be able to generalize and tell you exactly how many insects per square foot or sweep of a net is needed to economically justify a control treatment for alfalfa. But each insect and disease are different. It can range from one spotted alfalfa aphid per seedling to 100 pea aphids on 20-inch alfalfa, or from one or two armyworms per square foot in new stands to at least 10 alfalfa caterpillars per sweep of a sweep net in established stands. Remember not all diseases cause issues and require treatments.
What is recommend for management of these pests also varies. Simply cutting the alfalfa often works to help control many soft-bodied insects. Natural organisms like the Bt in Dipel and Thuricide will work to control some insects and there are numerous insecticides labeled for use on alfalfa. What insecticide or fungicide to use will be different depending on the insect or disease you have. For instance, alfalfa weevils have been abundant this growing season due to the prolonged cooler temperatures allowing these insects to stay in alfalfa fields and cause damage. Pyrethroid insecticides can be used to control alfalfa weevils, but this can have a detrimental effect on any beneficial insects presents. As the temperature warms up, alfalfa weevils will move off alfalfa and seek cooler shaded areas. So, be sure to get out to scout and identify what could be plaguing your field.
Things to look for are slow regrowth or weak seedlings and look for insects or diseases that might be causing the issue. Be sure to dig in the soil and dead litter to find insects that might be hiding during the day. Then be sure to identify exactly what insect or disease you have. If you need help, stop in at your local county extension office. Remember, many insects you find will be beneficial and not all diseases cause yield issues. And finally, use appropriate treatments to protect your alfalfa.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.