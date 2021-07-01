Pests in alfalfa

What’s going on in Ag?

Insects are causing problems in alfalfa fields across Nebraska. Join me as I describe what to look for in your fields and what to do if an issue does arise. From alfalfa weevil larvae and adults to potato leafhoppers, to army worms, cutworms, alfalfa caterpillars to all kinds of aphids, somebody, somewhere has had enough of each of these insects feeding on their alfalfa. Insects damaging their new alfalfa seedlings or regrowth. If you have been lucky enough to avoid these pests so far, don’t assume your fields are safe for the remainder of this growing season.

Be sure to get out and scout your fields. I’d love to be able to generalize and tell you exactly how many insects per square foot or sweep of a net is needed to economically justify a control treatment for alfalfa. But each insect and disease are different. It can range from one spotted alfalfa aphid per seedling to 100 pea aphids on 20-inch alfalfa, or from one or two armyworms per square foot in new stands to at least 10 alfalfa caterpillars per sweep of a sweep net in established stands. Remember not all diseases cause issues and require treatments.