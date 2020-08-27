Pfeifer holding tournament to raise money for St. Jude

A local father and restaurant owner is holding a volleyball tournament to raise money for the charity that saved his daughter’s life.
Lance Pfeifer recently purchased The Wetlands Bar & Grill, 730 Main St. in Rising City. This isn’t his first time raising money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, either. In August 2018, his daughter Kate was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
“They told us less than 1% of kids in the world will ever get this tumor, and normally, when they find it, it’s too late,” Pfeifer said.
Months later, a team of doctors at St. Jude safely removed the tumor.
“They took care of everything for us – our flights, our rooms, our board,” Pfeifer said. “I can never say enough for those people out there, they are a special group of people.”
Kate is now a healthy, happy 11-year-old.
Since the discovering tumor, Pfeifer said the family has led a hand in raising money during St. Jude’s radio-thons in Lincoln and Norfolk.
“My daughter, she wants to at least pay them back for what her expenses were,” Pfeifer noted.
The volleyball tournament is the latest in that line of fundraisers. The community organized a similar event in 2018 to help the family with bills and everyday expenses after Kate was diagnosed.
“We just want to continue to give back,” Pfeifer said.
Ten six-person co-ed teams are signed up to play in the tournament, Pfeifer said. It costs $100 for each team to sign up, and all that money will be donated to St. Jude. It’s scheduled to take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The pre-existing sand volleyball pit is located across the way from The Wetlands. Volleyball matches are held there on Tuesdays, but Pfeifer thought organizing a tournament would be a good way to raise money for St. Jude.
Wetlands Server and Bartender Denica Paddock said the tournament is also a way for Pfeifer to get the community together.
“My adult children are coming from Denver and we’ve got teams from Columbus and Silver Creek. I think there’s a Lincoln or Omaha team or two,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer said there are also plans for the lead singer from the Omaha-based Silas Creek Band, to perform at the tournament.
Kate’s tumor was discovered in August 2018 after she fell and hit her head at school. The family was eventually referred to St. Jude by Kate’s pediatrician. After a panel reviewed her case, she was accepted for free treatment. The tumor was removed on Oct. 11, 2018.
“We just feel blessed that she fell at school and got a concussion,” Pfeifer said.
If she hadn’t, Pfeifer added, the tumor would likely still be growing, with Kate and her family none the wiser.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!