Pfeifer holding tournament to raise money for St. Jude

“We just want to continue to give back,” Pfeifer said.

Ten six-person co-ed teams are signed up to play in the tournament, Pfeifer said. It costs $100 for each team to sign up, and all that money will be donated to St. Jude. It’s scheduled to take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pre-existing sand volleyball pit is located across the way from The Wetlands. Volleyball matches are held there on Tuesdays, but Pfeifer thought organizing a tournament would be a good way to raise money for St. Jude.

Wetlands Server and Bartender Denica Paddock said the tournament is also a way for Pfeifer to get the community together.

“My adult children are coming from Denver and we’ve got teams from Columbus and Silver Creek. I think there’s a Lincoln or Omaha team or two,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer said there are also plans for the lead singer from the Omaha-based Silas Creek Band, to perform at the tournament.

Kate’s tumor was discovered in August 2018 after she fell and hit her head at school. The family was eventually referred to St. Jude by Kate’s pediatrician. After a panel reviewed her case, she was accepted for free treatment. The tumor was removed on Oct. 11, 2018.