Pfizer boosters to be available to long term facility residents, workers

Butler County Health Care Center CEO Don Naiberk said a lot of people have been calling with questions about boosters for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Boosters are a big topic of discussion," Naiberk said during a Zoom call on Thursday, Sept. 30. "...We did put a decision matrix on our Facebook page that gives people the opportunity to figure out if they qualify for a third shot or a booster."

The call was for Four Corners Health Department's monthly Butler County COVID-19 update. Naiberk was joined by Four Corners Executive Director Laura McDougall.

McDougall said that Four Corners will start giving Pfizer boosters, but she stressed that long term care facilities will probably get them first.

"That who is got Pfizer initially," McDougall said.

Long term care facility residents and workers were vaccinated with Pfizer first, so they will need the boosters first, too.

"Most everyone else got Moderna in our area and communities, and (Moderna) has not been approved for boosters yet," McDougall said. "People (who) had Pfizer the first time and it's been about six months, and … are 65-years-old or older or have an underlying health condition or are a health care worker … (can) get a booster."

Until the Food and Drug Administration approves Moderna for boosters, most people in Butler County will have to wait.

In the meantime, the vaccines are still all free for anyone who needs them. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a little over half of Butler County's vaccine-eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Widespread testing, however, has not been free since Test Nebraska stopped doing testing across the state in mid-July and its contracts with various hospitals ended.

Naiberk said many insurance providers do cover the COVID-19 tests, at least partially, but that he has heard they may cost upwards of $200 otherwise.

The good news is that may be changing soon, at least in Butler County.

"We ordered a new piece of equipment that will allow us to expand our testing capability in house and we hope that, in another couple of weeks, we'll be able to start testing more people more regularly and it will be for free," Naiberk said. "...Right now we're just waiting for that piece of equipment to be delivered."

He said more information will be available soon.

In the middle of everything else, Naiberk said that hospitals are busier now than they were last year, as they deal with nearly a year's worth of backlog.

"We came off of a period of time where we had almost no one in hospitals because we shut down surgeries and all of this stuff at the beginning of the pandemic," Naiberk said. "...There were a lot of people sitting on health conditions that were being neglected then. … I think that's finally starting to catch up to us."

Hospitals are also more short-staffed than they were.

"A lot of people have left the industry. They were close to retirement, they felt responsible to get through that first wave and then once the first wave was over, they were … done," Naiberk said.

Naiberk said he expects to see more staff leave in the coming months as federal vaccine mandates go into effect for health care workers.

Roughly 86% of Naiberk's staff are vaccinated, but he's not sure how many of the rest will stick around after the mandates come down. He said Nebraska has already seen the effect of vaccine mandates on health care staffs in Omaha and Lincoln.

"That's going to be a fairly significant problem for me as far as staffing goes and it's going to limit my ability to take care of patients," Naiberk said.

There are also now more hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Currently, nearly all of the COVID-19 cases in Nebraska are being attributed to the Delta variant of the virus, which spreads faster and results in symptoms more often. In other words, those who come down with the Delta variant -- which is almost every Nebraska COVID-19 patient at this point -- get sicker than they did with the original strain of COVID-19.

The existing COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against variants of the virus, including Delta. According to the CDC, people who are vaccinated who do get COVID-19, including the Delta variant, tend to have less severe symptoms.

In light of the Delta variant's contagiousness, McDougall stressed that people who are exposed to COVID-19 should continue following quarantine procedures.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

