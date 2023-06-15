Ready, aim and fire -- however, this time try it while lounging in a recliner or through a car window.

These and more are some of the Sporting Clay Stations to be available at the upcoming Bohemian Alps Chapter of Pheasants Forever Redneck Ringneck Shoot event to be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Oak Creek Sporting Club, 2890 West Road in Brainard. The event is open to all the public.

While this event may not look like your regular shooting event, it has traditional stations as well. President of the Chapter Dean Virgl said the event will have 10 total stations plus a bonus station.

"There are different things to do throughout the course like shooting with your opposite hand -- even shooting from a toilet," Virgl said. "It's all pretty much for fun, but there's an added difficulty with each station."

Virgl stated participants will shoot 10 times at each station, and stations will have two launches and either be a report pair or true pair. The shooting will last about two hours.

Alongside the shooting station, there will be an axe throwing contest and lunch will be provided followed by a silent auction with community donated items. Virgl estimated the event will conclude with by 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m.

The entire event is a fundraiser for the Bohemian Alps Chapter of Pheasants Forever to use toward local habitat organizations but specifically, Virgl stated, youth programs.

"We do a lot of youth-mentor hunts and take youth out to experience hunting and respect nature. We want to continue to carry on that legacy of hunting and get the next generation involved," Virgl said.

This is the second year the event has been held, Secretary of the Bohemian Alps Chapter of Pheasants Forever Crystal Osmera stated. She noted last year's event had about 25 to 30 participants.

"We would like to grow the event at least by 10%," Osmera said. "Last year we had only had traditional stations, but we decided to change it up this year and add non-traditional ones."

Those interested can sign-up as a group or individually, and Osmera revealed prizes will be given out to the top-shooter in a group and overall. Additionally, she recommends those already registered should arrive ten minutes prior to the start of the event to receive safety information and score cards.

The cost of participation is $65 per shooter, and registration begins at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to supply their own gun and ammunition, although the latter can be purchase on-site. Those interested in pre-registration should contact Virgl at 402-613-1553.

Osmera said the importance of the event lies in the impact it will have on young hunters.

"The Redneck Ringneck Shoot builds awareness for conversation of local habitat, and it gives kids the opportunity to learn about hunting and all the conversation efforts that go along with a successful hunt," Osmera concluded.