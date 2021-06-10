Photos on Nebraskan life on display at Bone Creek

A collection of photographs of Nebraska, taken by a Nebraskan for other Nebraskans, will be on view at Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art starting June 11.
"The selection really brings to mind this trait that a lot of people from rural areas have ... where we can look at something that someone else might find very mundane or ... old or even melancholy, and find something very beautiful and touching in it," Bone Creek Museum Collections and Office Manager Gabrielle Comte said.
The photographs span nearly two decades and all were taken by lifelong Nebraskan Matt Steinhausen, most of them in Eastern Nebraska, where Steinhausen lives.
"Some of the photos go back, I think, as far as 2003 or so," Steinhausen said.
The two dozen or so photos that will be on display at the Bone Creek Museum represent only a handful of those found in Steinhausen's book, "The Least Interesting Place," which he self-published in 2020.
Steinhausen makes a living as a home and commercial property inspector, but he's also an amateur photographer. Steinhausen said friends and acquaintances have been urging him to publish a collection of his photos for years.
"And then I started to do it and I started assembling my photos and some stories and I came up with the title, 'The Least Interesting Place,'" Steinhausen said. "...And then Nebraska came up with their tourism slogan, 'Honestly, it's not for everyone.'"
It was just a coincidence, but Steinhausen said he shelved the project, thinking it compromised the originality of his idea.
Then COVID-19 happened and, as his work slowed down during the first part of 2020, Steinhausen returned to the book project.
"January through July of 2020, I sat at a computer and finished writing and assembling my book," Steinhausen said.
Publishing the book was one of the most challenging things Steinhausen has ever done.
"I paid for what was about the equivalent of a down payment on a home in books, hoping that maybe some would sell," Steinhausen said.
Steinhausen worked with a printer in Norfolk to create 500 copies of "The Least Interesting Place."
"It sold out in about two months and then I printed another 500 and they sold out in a month or less," Steinhausen said.
The book is currently for sale at the Bone Creek Museum and it will continue to be.
Steinhausen has visited the Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St. in David City, regularly for the past decade, but his business relationship with it started when he was driving home from Norfolk with a truckload of books, wondering how he was going to sell them. Along the way, he stopped by the Bone Creek Museum.
"I got a few (books) out and I went inside and I said, 'Would you be willing to sell them?' And they said no because Bone Creek only sells materials from exhibitors and I had never exhibited," Steinhausen said.
Steinhausen remembers being told to leave a copy of his book at the museum anyway, for its Board and curator to look over. Within a few days, Steinhausen said he got a call asking to bring more books down for the museum to sell.
"Anna Nolan with Bone Creek...said, 'We left your book sitting on the counter and three people saw it and decided they wanted to buy it. Bring a bunch of books and we're going to sell it for you,'" Steinhausen said.
The exhibit came together afterward.
"Normally we work ahead about two or three years," Comte said. "...There was a different exhibit planned but COVID-19 messed up the schedules with the artist."
After people showed so much interest in Steinhausen's book, the museum reached out to see if he would be able to display his photos.
"It was a stroke of luck for us," Comte said. "...It's a wonderful selection of photos, so we're really excited about it."
The Bone Creek Museum plans to host Steinhausen for a meet and greet and book signing on July 10. Steinhausen said he also plans to bring some prints to sell at the museum while his photos are on display from June 11 through Aug. 29.
All of the displayed photographs will be for sale, along with their frames, which Steinhausen created using reclaimed glass and wood from structures in Nebraska.
"The frames are made from flooring from buildings -- old churches, a school and a town hall. They're maple and pine," Steinhausen said. "...Even most of the glass was stuff that I've repurposed or stuff that I've salvaged."
Many of the photographs in Steinhausen's book are accompanied by text descriptions of the subjects and Steinhausen's musings about their history or meaning. Steinhausen said he has been surprised by how complimentary people have been of his writing.
"That's more flattering than the photos," Steinhausen said wryly. "...In 30 years of photos, you're going to have a couple good ones."
