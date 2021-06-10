Photos on Nebraskan life on display at Bone Creek

"It sold out in about two months and then I printed another 500 and they sold out in a month or less," Steinhausen said.

The book is currently for sale at the Bone Creek Museum and it will continue to be.

Steinhausen has visited the Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St. in David City, regularly for the past decade, but his business relationship with it started when he was driving home from Norfolk with a truckload of books, wondering how he was going to sell them. Along the way, he stopped by the Bone Creek Museum.

"I got a few (books) out and I went inside and I said, 'Would you be willing to sell them?' And they said no because Bone Creek only sells materials from exhibitors and I had never exhibited," Steinhausen said.

Steinhausen remembers being told to leave a copy of his book at the museum anyway, for its Board and curator to look over. Within a few days, Steinhausen said he got a call asking to bring more books down for the museum to sell.