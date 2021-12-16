Earlier this year, the City of David City began updating its Comprehensive Plan. I did an article on it at the time, and now I’d like to do another to let the community know where that process is at.

A Steering Committee was created to guide the planning effort. The committee consists of volunteers from all around the community—business leaders, public employees, board and commission members, nonprofit leaders, and more. They set some initial priorities for the Plan, gave guidance on how to solicit public opinions on the Plan, and have reviewed all the work done by the firm hired for the job, MSA Professional Services, Inc.

The point man for the project, Chris Janson of MSA, took the direction from the Steering Committee and ran with it. He created a website for the Plan, which contains a cool interactive map of the town and a survey where you can share your thoughts on what David City’s priorities should be. He conducted a SWOT analysis with the committee, determining the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats to David City’s growth. He has held one-on-one interviews with community members to hear their thoughts that they might otherwise not feel comfortable sharing in a group setting (anyone can sign up for one, and it’s not too late!). And he will be hosting a “popup” meeting in the future at a community event to share info and obtain still more comments about what direction people would like to see David City headed.

Chris is doing a fantastic job, and I wish I could stick around to see the finished product! Unfortunately, my time in David City is coming to a close. As indicated in a Banner-Press article last month, my plans for the future involve a move across the country at the end of the year. I have loved my time here in David City and will miss Nebraska. Leaving a community so full of good people will be difficult. Leaving the wonderful coworkers I have here at the City will be even more difficult. They have the City heading in a good direction—a direction on which you can provide input!

If you haven’t attended a meeting with MSA, checked out the interactive map, or completed the community survey, I invite you to do so. You can find out how to do all this by going to the website, davidcitycomprehensiveplan.wordpress.com. All ideas and opinions are welcome as we try to paint a comprehensive picture of what the entire community wants. And if you like something that’s already been suggested, we want to know that too!

David City has a bright future ahead of it, and we want you to help make it happen. You are in control of your future, especially if you help plan for it.

Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.

