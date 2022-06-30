Poison hemlock and livestock

What’s going on in Ag? Have you been noticing tall weeds with umbrella-like white flowers in pastures, ditchbanks and along the roadsides? It may be poison hemlock and be careful as it is poisonous to livestock and people. I have been received several calls about this particular weed.

Poison hemlock is on the list of top ten poisonous plants here in Nebraska. This weed can be found throughout the state, especially in wet or moist soils along streams, roadsides, and pastures. Hemlock has fern-like leaves, with purple spots on the stems. Poison hemlock is a biennial broadleaf plant, meaning it will grow as a rosette its first year and sendup a stalk with white flowers in its second year of growth. You won’t have to look hard to find them as they have taken off growing around the state and are quite plentiful this year.

So how can you manage this weed? It’s critical that you avoid overgrazing pastures that contain hemlock. When adequate forage is available to graze, animals select healthy, palatable plants to eat and avoid the hemlock. But if grass gets short, even unpalatable poisonous plants might be eaten. This includes turning hungry animals out into fresh pastures containing hemlock, some hungry animals will eat the first green plant they come too, palatable, or not. Be sure plenty of water, salt, and mineral are always available, as animals deprived of water or mineral may eat abnormally, increasing the risk of consuming some hemlock. Consuming just five pounds of foliage can be potentially lethal for cows, while just two pounds can be deadly for horses.

Fortunately, hemlock usually is not palatable to most livestock. Animals won’t eat much of it unless it is the only green plant around or if the plant has been altered in some way. Do not and I repeat do not try to control hemlock during the grazing season by mowing or spraying with 2,4-D + Dicamba. This alters the plant and can actually increase its palatability, making it more likely animals will eat enough of it to cause poisoning. Instead, control poison hemlock in the early spring or fall when animals are not in the pasture or fence off large patches from livestock if control is necessary.

If you or someone you know needs help, please check out ruralwellness.unl.edu. Reaching out is Nebraska Strong: Nebraska Rural Response Hotline 1-800-464-0258.

