Positive West Nile cases reported in Four Corners district

Three individuals and one mosquito trap have now tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Four Corners district. In the district, there are three locations where traps are set out. This is done overnight every two weeks from June to October. The virus is believed to be active and widespread at this point in the season. Factors such as drought conditions and warmer temperatures can speed up the spread of the virus in the mosquito populations.

The best way to prevent West Nile Virus is to take steps to protect ourselves from mosquito bites. People can “fight the bite” to reduce their risk of getting West Nile Virus by:

• Using insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks when outdoors

• Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Removing mosquito breeding sites, such as standing water in garbage cans, gutters, ditches, wading pools, tires, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers. Change water in bird baths on a regular basis

• Adding larvicides (in the form of pellets, dunks, or donuts to kill mosquito larvae) which can be purchased at most hardware, farm or gardening centers, to animal drinking troughs, water gardens, ornamental fountains, ditches and ponds

• Checking to make sure window and door screens are in good repair

West Nile can sicken someone of any age but those 50 years or older are at a greater risk for severe illness if infected. People who have compromised immune systems are also at a greater risk.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include: fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, swollen lymph glands, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, tremors and occasional convulsions.

More information about West Nile Virus can be found at: https://dhhs.ne.gov/pages/west-nile-virus.aspx

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov