Prelim plat debated

Much debate could be heard during a public hearing held in regards to a housing development in David City, but all could agree on one thing – owner-occupied housing.

The city has been working towards the Northland Subdivision, and several public hearings were held at the council’s June 8 meeting. Two were in regards to rezoning the land, which is located in the northern part of town.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge noted the land needs to be rezoned as the current zoning has a minimum lot size of 10,500 square feet and there are some lots in the preliminary plat that are less than that.

Council members voted to rezone the land from R-1 (single-family residential) to R-2 (two-family residential). The minimum lot size in R-2 is 7,680 square feet.

Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita expressed concern over the size of the lots in the preliminary plat and that the location of the utilities had yet to be determined. Trowbridge said that the city’s electric supervisor needs to communicate where the utilities need to go and the easements will be drawn around that.

“Talking to a home builder on some of these lots, he says he doesn't think they're sellable because of the size, the way they are pie-shaped,” Woita said. “…There is a place in Columbus that they cannot sell a lot because they cannot fit a home on there. I am just saying that maybe we have to look again at a different plan on the size of these lots.”

Jan Sypal, a David City resident who owns a convenience store in town, questioned why the rezoning was needed and said a lot with a small frontage would be more difficult to sell. The frontage on a 7,680 square foot lot would be roughly 60 feet.

“You can build a livable house on a 7,000 square foot lot. It's that simple,” Trowbridge said. “What I've been upset about through this whole thing is the amount of misinformation being spread. It's coming from several different areas, and it's an effort to either kill this project or put it on a slow roll so it never happens.”

Sypal disagreed.

“I'm in store seven days a week, several hours a day, and I don't hear anybody coming in and talking about not wanting this project to continue or not wanting David City to grow … what we're discussing is, is that we want to make this a nice expansion of David City, and make sure that we have it so that we whatever we zone it is practical. And that the lot sizes that we have, are also practical,” Sypal said.

With the costs of construction, she added, it’s difficult to build a reasonably good-looking home on a lot that has frontage smaller than 75 feet. The idea behind the smaller lots is that communities believe someone will purchase two of the lots and merge them, Sypal said, but that doesn’t end up happening the majority of the time.

“Then what happens is, is then they have to basically almost give them away to the property owner next door, just to go ahead and get those lots sold,” she said.

Bob Kobza of Kobza Ag and Home noted that he is helping to build a townhouse in David City.

“To sell it, the bare minimum to get a decent townhouse on a lot is 100 feet. So whoever buys those 60 footers that are on that plat, they're going to have to buy two,” Kobza said.

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg had mentioned earlier in the meeting placing a deed restriction on the lots so that they would be owner-occupied. That would essentially prohibit those properties from being rented out to others. Kobza agreed.

“The townhouses we're seeing in other communities like Schuyler, Columbus are really popular and not for retired people. For young people, it's an affordability factor.” Kobza said.

Those townhouses would probably end up being priced at $250,000, said Kobza, which he thought would fit incomes in the David City community. Not many properties could be sold at $400,000 or $500,000, he added.

According to Kobza, another community had a housing development in which units were meant to be townhouses but were turned into duplexes with a lot of people living in them.

“When you own it, you're going to take care of it,” Kobza said.

Workforce housing, which is housing that is affordable to workers, is a program the city wants to start but it was noted during the June 8 meeting that workforce housing is not the same as low-income housing. Additionally, the subdivision would not be limited to just workforce housing – it could be a mixture of both or just regular development.

Sypal asked that the preliminary plat be tabled because she believes more input is needed and another plat drafted before the final one.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said he has concerns about waiting on the vote because he doesn’t want the process to be dragged on.

As noted during the meeting, the final plat will be presented to the David City Planning Commission. That does not require a public hearing, Interim City Administrator Tami Comte said, but will be an agenda item.

“This is the preliminary, we can do some work between now and (then) and we'll take input from you on what the final should look like,” Zavodny said to Sypal. He added the concerns raised are reasonable.

Trowbridge said residents are invited to share their ideas and solutions about the subdivision’s plat.

“We're looking at $11 million worth of investment on this property, plus another $3 million of infrastructure,” Trowbridge said. “It's a $14 million trip. We're not taking this lightly. We want it to be right. We want it to be done properly.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

