Prepare for the 'great resetting' and other post-COVID-19 anomalies

If nothing else, this Covid-19 pandemic has certainly expanded our vocabularies. After more than 60 days of social distancing and otherwise odd changes to our daily routine, I’m sure many of us are using some expletives-deleted speech to describe our feelings. Words like patience and tolerance are certainly in short supply.
I just read a national story about the potential for retail bankruptcies after another month or two of economic slowdown. Sobering facts: 630,000 retail businesses have been closed since mid-March; one industry liquidator predicts as many as 25,000 stores and 100,000 restaurants could end up closing permanently.
But I did learn a new term; they’re calling it the Great Resetting. That’s the expected recovery as we watch major retailers scrutinize store leases and locations and ditch borderline ones. Who will come out on the other side of the economic downturn brought on by many of us staying home and many people being unemployed and having little or no discretionary spending.
I can’t think it will be all bad. There needed to be some change in direction and perhaps this is the time for small local businesses to rise and shine. I certainly hope so. Now, more than ever, it’s important to support those businesses.
As some states foolishly “open up” for business again, pressure is mounting in others to do the same. About 50 people “protested” the shutdown outside the Nebraska State Capitol. These folks with an obvious death wish were not social distancing and seemed to be asking for permission to be stupid if they want to. Sadly, I don’t know of any restrictions on that in Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has acknowledged that he is hearing and understanding that some people feel it’s time to loosen the rules. One participant on Ricketts call-in radio program told him to “throw the doors wide-open.” She said restrictions are hurting businesses, farmers, ranchers and government workers while the virus is resulting in "a low death rate."
Take a minute on that one folks. Does she mean not enough people are dying from this virus? How many would be acceptable and who gave her permission to decide?
Fortunately, she went on to explain herself. "We do have to build up some herd immunity," she said, referring to the widespread immunity that occurs when a large proportion of the population either gets exposed and infected or is protected by an effective vaccine. Yep, she’s one of those folks who follow the theory promoted by a researcher at an Ivy League school where he is no longer employed after the school denounced the concept.
Ricketts responded that he has been "loosening up restrictions," but he is determined to be prudent and not give the virus an opportunity to spread. He said he appreciates that people are tired of it and he is too. But he wants to beat this thing. Good for him!
Fortunately, another caller said she thinks it’s way too soon since we appear to just be at the beginning of the virus impact in Nebraska, not the end. With more testing available and results more quickly obtained, the numbers have been increasing daily.
On the day of the first wave of reduced restrictions allowing restaurants in Omaha and 59 counties to re-open for indoor dining, with a requirement that seating be limited to one-half of capacity, the response was well measured. Some restaurants did not open, choosing to stick to the take-out and delivery that has safely sustained them.
Maybe patience and tolerance will soon break out in Nebraska.
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!