Preparing for planting season

What’s going on in Ag?

Spring is almost here, so let’s look towards planting season. Now is the time to make plans that will influence operations throughout this growing season. Producers are tasked with finding the best agronomic practices for their operations. Despite many challenges such as markets, weather, and the current pandemic, on-farm research can play an important role from an environmental and economic standpoint.

On-farm research provides producers with the opportunity to tackle critical profitability, production, and natural resources questions. The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is free to producers throughout the state and welcomes new participants.