Preparing for planting season

What’s going on in Ag?
Spring is almost here, so let’s look towards planting season. Now is the time to make plans that will influence operations throughout this growing season. Producers are tasked with finding the best agronomic practices for their operations. Despite many challenges such as markets, weather, and the current pandemic, on-farm research can play an important role from an environmental and economic standpoint.
On-farm research provides producers with the opportunity to tackle critical profitability, production, and natural resources questions. The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is free to producers throughout the state and welcomes new participants.
Nearly 90 on-farm research studies were conducted by producers’ participation in the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network in 2020, covering a broad range of topics. Over the years many practices have been looked at including: cover crops, row spacing, foliar fungicides, growth promoters, seed treatments, foliar micro-nutrients, soil fertility, planting and harvesting practices, corn and soybean planting populations, and variable rate applications. Technologies such as drones, sensors, and models for nitrogen management and variable-rate seeding technology were also reviewed. To access the results of the studies producers completed in 2020 visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch/resultshome. Here users can easily access and search results from over 800 on-farm research studies dating back to 1990, as well as download the 2020 on-farm research results book. New this year, the online results book features enhanced content such as links to short videos for select studies.
Conducting on-farm research is a great way to address questions related to the profitability, productivity, and sustainability of your operation. As your local extension educator, I can provide technical expertise helping you setup robust research studies, analyze, and evaluate the research results. To view larger on-going research projects (Project SENSE and Precision Nitrogen Management Projects) or to view protocols visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch/extensionprotocols.
I am also available to work with you on developing protocols to address questions that are relevant to your operation and I am currently seeking producers in Butler and Polk Counties interested in joining the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network.
The on-farm research network is a collaborative partnership that includes Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.
If you are interested in validating research findings on your own land, contact me at Nebraska Extension in Butler County 1-(402)-367-7410 or email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.