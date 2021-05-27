Preventing, recognizing, treating seedling disease

So, what are the symptoms we should look for with seedling diseases? When you walk the field, if you see plants missing in your row, dig up the seed. If you find a rotted seed which never germinated, a rotted or discolored seedling that did germinate but didn’t emerge from the soil, root or hypocotyl decay, these are all examples of a possible seedling disease. Another symptom of a potential seedling disease is post-emergence seedling damping off were the plant dies after it emerges from the soil.

Now the big question: Management. What can you do if there is a seedling disease in your field? As a plant pathologist, my top recommendation is selecting seed with some level of genetic resistance to help manage plant diseases in the field. There are no hybrids resistant to our seedling diseases in corn. However, there are soybean varieties which offer resistance to some of the seedling diseases. Genetic resistance, if available, should always be your first line of defense. Second, try to plant when soil conditions are warmer and will promote rapid seed germination and emergence, though I realize we are talking about Nebraska. Where you can need your heater and AC all within a 24-hour period. Third, improve field drainage to help reduce the occurrence and severity of certain seedling diseases in the field. Fourth, crop rotation is another strategy utilized here in Nebraska by rotating between corn and soybeans, and sometimes wheat, although, some of these diseases can infect both corn and soybeans. Fifth, seed treatment fungicides are the most common method for disease management which is widely used. Today many of our crop seeds come with a fungicide, possibly an insecticide and sometimes even a nematicide on them. These products can offer protections against a number of the pathogens that cause seedling diseases.