Preventing, recognizing, treating seedling disease

What’s going on in Ag?
Planting is wrap up across the area despite the frequent widespread rains we have been seeing over the last few weeks. Although the much-needed moisture is good, its persistence is not. These conditions are favorable for the development of diseases in our fields.
Prolonged wet conditions can put crops at added risk for seedling diseases. Cool soil temperatures and moisture are especially favorable for some of our common and damaging seedling diseases here in Nebraska. In the coming weeks, be sure to monitor your crop’s emergence and stand establishment to detect if there are any issues in your fields.
There are several common soilborne organisms, known to cause seedling diseases in corn and soybeans, such as Fusarium, Rhizoctonia, Pythium, or plant parasitic nematodes. For Pythium, 14 species have been identified to cause seedling blight and root rot. Excessive moisture is needed for these pathogens which overwinter in the soil to infect the plant roots with their motile swimming zoospores, hence wet soil conditions are most favorable for Pythium root rot.
Seedling disease symptoms are very similar to each other making them hard to tell apart. Likewise, seedling diseases can also be confused with symptoms seen from planting issues, herbicide damage, insect injury, and environmental stresses. If you suspect you might have a seedling disease, please contact your extension office. Or you can always submit a sample to the Plant and Pest Diagnostic Lab on UNL East Campus. Between a microscopic examination and laboratory analyses of the diseased seedling, we can help identify the potential source.
So, what are the symptoms we should look for with seedling diseases? When you walk the field, if you see plants missing in your row, dig up the seed. If you find a rotted seed which never germinated, a rotted or discolored seedling that did germinate but didn’t emerge from the soil, root or hypocotyl decay, these are all examples of a possible seedling disease. Another symptom of a potential seedling disease is post-emergence seedling damping off were the plant dies after it emerges from the soil.
Now the big question: Management. What can you do if there is a seedling disease in your field? As a plant pathologist, my top recommendation is selecting seed with some level of genetic resistance to help manage plant diseases in the field. There are no hybrids resistant to our seedling diseases in corn. However, there are soybean varieties which offer resistance to some of the seedling diseases. Genetic resistance, if available, should always be your first line of defense. Second, try to plant when soil conditions are warmer and will promote rapid seed germination and emergence, though I realize we are talking about Nebraska. Where you can need your heater and AC all within a 24-hour period. Third, improve field drainage to help reduce the occurrence and severity of certain seedling diseases in the field. Fourth, crop rotation is another strategy utilized here in Nebraska by rotating between corn and soybeans, and sometimes wheat, although, some of these diseases can infect both corn and soybeans. Fifth, seed treatment fungicides are the most common method for disease management which is widely used. Today many of our crop seeds come with a fungicide, possibly an insecticide and sometimes even a nematicide on them. These products can offer protections against a number of the pathogens that cause seedling diseases.
It is important to note, diseases may still develop in fields with treated seed, if the pathogen pressure is high and we have an extended period of weather conducive to the pathogen’s development. Remember fungicide seed treatments will only provide protection to the seed for the first few weeks immediately after planting. Be sure to check your fields emergence and stand establishment if you are concerned about seedling diseases in your fields.
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.