Problems worsen at David City Wastewater Treatment Plant

The induced voltage had been going unchecked and, Gustin said, the new pieces of equipment were so sensitive to it that they were activating on their own, “completely negating” the facility’s only treatment process.

Gustin said the old, worn-out equipment was strictly mechanical and quite simple. At the meeting, David City resident Darci Betzen questioned why a more complicated system replaced it instead of one that was comparable.

Gustin said the city’s consulting engineers – upon whom he and the city rely for guidance and expertise -- would be better poised to answer her question.

In the meantime, Gustin said the Commonwealth worker involved has questioned how the wiring ever passed final inspection. Later, Mayor Alan Zavodny asked how long it had been unsafe.

At the June 9 meeting, Gustin said the wiring has been that way since it was first installed, as far as he knows.

“We could find no wiring diagrams, no record of work in regards to the ground wiring, other than a statement or a claim made to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) a few years back that all the wires had been redone,” Gustin said.

Ward 1 Council Member Tom Kobus wondered how the situation was allowed to go on for so long.