Property owners oppose annexation during council meeting

With regard to the city's plan for housing development, Keller said there will be several steps following the annexation.

"The city has to provide a matching fund for our grant, if we are selected for the grant," Keller said. "...Our next step would be to build a kitty of money that we can put toward this project and show the state that we have skin in the game."

Keller added that the city is doing the annexation in tandem with the grant application to help speed the development process along.

"We're trying to do two things at the same time," Keller said. "We could've done them one at a time, but it was faster and easier to do them at the same time, especially since we want to try and build these homes next year."

However, Jan Sypal who -- along with her husband Dan -- owns and operates the Stop-Inn convenience store and gas station directly west of the annexation area, expressed a lack of faith in the city government to follow-through with its housing development plans.

"Once you purchase that property and once you annex that property there are no guarantees to us as neighbors, to us as a community," Jan said during the meeting. "...I have nothing against additional housing the community because I agree we need it. … But the guarantee thing really bothers us. We've been down this path before. We've been in business for 38 years and...we've gone through many situations where you guarantee something, you say it's going to be one way, you say, 'This is exactly how it's going to be,' and then it's completely upside down."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

