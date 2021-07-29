Property owners oppose annexation during council meeting

Property owners on the north edge of David City attended a July 14 City Council of David City meeting to express concerns about housing development plans in the area.
They spoke during a July 14 public hearing for an ordinance to annex approximately 13 acres behind Dollar General, Northside Inc. and the Stop-Inn Liquor & Food Mart. The annexation area covers property owned by Alyssa Ledon and Willow and Mark Holoubek.
City Administrator Clayton Keller told The Banner-Press the annexation is one of the first steps toward developing housing in that area. The council and city are restricted from making certain property purchases, so they are working in tandem with the David City Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) to buy property for development.
The CRA is in the process of buying the property in question from the Holoubeks. However, the property is currently beyond the city limits of David City, and the CRA cannot own property outside the city limits -- that's why the annexation is necessary.
The Holoubek property makes up most of the annexation area, but a fraction of it also belongs to Alyssa Ledon.
"Had we just annexed the Holoubek property, we would've left a piece of (Ledon's) property unannexed in the middle of the city and we can't do that,” City Administrator Clayton Keller told The Banner-Press.
Right now, it's mostly farmland. But, Keller said, it was the first piece of property to show promise as the city searched for a place to do housing development.
"We've got to find lots that start off affordable so we can build a home that's affordable, so when someone who is in the working middle class comes in and wants to buy it, they can afford to buy it," Keller said.
Keller said the city is also in the process of applying for state rural workforce housing funds to help with the project.
"The application is due July 29," Keller said.
Once the CRA buys the Holoubek property, the city and CRA can work in tandem to develop housing there using state rural workforce housing dollars.
Several people at the meeting opposed the annexation because they do not want to live near low-income housing, but low-income housing and rural workforce housing are not the same.
As defined by Nebraska's Rural Workforce Housing Fund, rural workforce housing essentially means any housing developments outside of Lincoln or Omaha. Rural workforce housing is not restricted based on income, as is the case with low-income housing.
In Columbus in neighboring Platte County, rural workforce housing funds have supported the development of apartments, duplexes, townhomes and houses for families.
As discussion during the July 14 public hearing grew heated, property owners brought up the question of transparency, implying that city officials have left people out of the loop on purpose.
However, all of the meetings surrounding housing development — which include meetings of the city council, CRA and David City Planning Commission — have been public.
Keller also encouraged people to call the city office at 402-367-3135 or stop by 557 N. Fourth St. if they have questions about local issues.
The council voted to approved the annexation ordinance at its first reading on July 14, but there are two more readings, and subsequent votes, left -- and with those come public hearings. Anyone can speak at a public hearing, so long as they keep their comments limited to the topic at hand.
Nebraska law requires city councils to hold public hearings for certain proceedings, including annexation and rezoning. And, if the annexation ordinance passes its second and third readings -- expected to take place at the city's 7 p.m. July 28 and Aug. 11 meetings in the basement of the David City Municipal Auditorium, 699 Kansas St. -- the city will need to rezone the land for housing.
"And that will take another public hearing," Keller said.
The city has also already participated in a Housing Needs Assessment, completed in 2019, which included opportunities for public input.
With regard to the city's plan for housing development, Keller said there will be several steps following the annexation.
"The city has to provide a matching fund for our grant, if we are selected for the grant," Keller said. "...Our next step would be to build a kitty of money that we can put toward this project and show the state that we have skin in the game."
Keller added that the city is doing the annexation in tandem with the grant application to help speed the development process along.
"We're trying to do two things at the same time," Keller said. "We could've done them one at a time, but it was faster and easier to do them at the same time, especially since we want to try and build these homes next year."
However, Jan Sypal who -- along with her husband Dan -- owns and operates the Stop-Inn convenience store and gas station directly west of the annexation area, expressed a lack of faith in the city government to follow-through with its housing development plans.
"Once you purchase that property and once you annex that property there are no guarantees to us as neighbors, to us as a community," Jan said during the meeting. "...I have nothing against additional housing the community because I agree we need it. … But the guarantee thing really bothers us. We've been down this path before. We've been in business for 38 years and...we've gone through many situations where you guarantee something, you say it's going to be one way, you say, 'This is exactly how it's going to be,' and then it's completely upside down."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.