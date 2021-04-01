Property transfers - April 1

Butler County
Bernard E Codr, sgl, to Victor Zamora – Part of SW1/4 Sec 26-17-4E $72,000.
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Samantha Rose Rezac, sgl – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 9-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to Brandon Michael Rezac, sgl – SE1/4 NE1/4 and the NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 26-14-4E (Tax Exempt).
Arlen & Tami Francis, H&W, to Michelle Schmid, sgl – Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Blk 26, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood $10,000.
Mark P & Beth Ann Olsen, H&W, to Mark P & Beth A Olsen, Trustees, and their Successors in Trust, Under the Mark P & Beth A Olson Revocable Trust – Lot 2, Blk A, Adamy Subdiv, part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Gregory R & Kelly A Kobza, married, to Tyler C Romshek, sgl – Lots 2, 3, 6, 7 & 10, Blk 32, Bell’s 1st Addn, Village of Bellwood $145,000.
Susan Jean Egger f/k/a Susan J Schwartz to Jami S Heiman, Jennifer F Schultz, Jacy K Davis & Jacob S Schwartz – Each an undivided ¼ interest in Lot 5, Blk 38, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Zepplin Farms LLC to Gary A & Kimberly K Juranek, Trustees of the Juranek Family Trust – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 15-15-2E $560,000.