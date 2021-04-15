 Skip to main content
Property transfers - April 15
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - April 15

Butler County

Thomas F & Delores A Medinger, H&W, to Charles T & Jennifer Medinger, H&W – S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 27-15-3E (Tax Exempt).

Delores A & Thomas F Medinger, W&H, to Charles T & Jennifer Medinger, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Thomas F & Delores A Medinger, H&W, to Tamasine R & Gerald Talacko, W&H – Part of NW1/4 Sec 28-14-3E (Tax Exempt).

Louis T & Barbara J Brecka, H&W, to Lisa Stallbaum, Jenny Sloup, Daniel L Brecka & Becky Romshek – Each an undivided ¼ interest in Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30, Blk 3, Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt).

Robert E & Delores C Samek, H&W, to Brian Samek, married – Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 14, East David City Addn (Tax Exempt).

Ricky L & Judith M Holland, H&W, to Cameron & Kelli Birkel, H&W – W1/2 Sec 33-16-2E $179,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

