Butler County
Marburger, Scott & Marburger, Susan, H&W, to Hoffmeyer, Ross D. & Hoffmeyer, Kristin M., H&W - Lots 5, 6, 7 & 8, Block 15; Original Town of Bellwood $169,000.00
Gerhold Inc. to Kallenbach, Kenneth J. & Kallenbach, Janet M., H&W - 13-16-01 LOT 12, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $48,000.00
Chmelka, Jeremy & Chmelka, Rebecca, MC, to Stara Properties, L.L.C. - South 50 Feet of Lot 1 & The North 25 Feet of Lot 4, Block 1; Miles 1st Addition to David City $29,000.00
Liska, Brian J. & Liska, Jannine M., H&W, to Liska, Brian J. & Liska, Jannine M. - 27-13-04 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)