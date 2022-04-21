 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 21

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Brabec, Gregory P., Sgl. to Real Growth, LLC - N 1/2 Of Lot 4, Block 4; Garlows Addition to David City $60,000

Brandenburgh, Christopher C. & Brandenburgh, Joanna J., to Cabela, Stacy J., Johnson, Mandy J., Brandenburgh, Clint C. - 05-16-03 Lot 18, Riverside Meadows 2nd Subdivision; PT

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Grube, Tanya L. - Lot 16 In Block 3, Crestwood Acres Second Add Formerly Crestwood Acres 2nd SD of Columbus Government Lots 1 & 2, PT SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

