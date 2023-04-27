Butler County
Morales, Candido & Morales, Sandra, H&W, to Morales, Nadia Guadalupe - Lots 2, 3 & 6, Block 31; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)
McKenney, Steven J. & McKenney, Robbi J., MC, to Teply, Tammy J., - N 1/2 Of Lot 4, Block 3; Miles 5th Addition to David City $109,000
Prochaska, Janet L., Sgl., to Prochaska, Janet L., Trustee, Prochaska, Scott A., Trustee, Prochaska, Janet L. Family Trust 36-13-01 PT NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 27-13-01 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 27, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Selden, Monte, Sgl., to Albers, Angelica H., - Lots 5 & 6, Block 46; Omaha & Republican Valley Rr Addition to Rising City $76,900
Indra, Kevin, Sgl., to Woehl, Robert W. Jr. & Woehl, Ann M., H&W - 01-16-04 East 30 Acres of The N 1/2 Ne 1/4; Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $224,000