PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 28

Butler County

Polacek, Renee A. & Polacek, Paul, H&W, to CJI, LLC - 19-13-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $597,000

Hildy Properties, LLC to Bouc, Curtis J. & Bouc, Ashley A., H&W - PT Lot 4, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska; PT Lot 4, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska; PT Lot 3, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $500,000

F. & S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. to F.& S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (4.82 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

F. & S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. to F.& S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.05 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Phillips, Patricia A. to Butler County Health Care Center - The North 25 Feet of Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 13; Miles 5th Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $145,000

Mach, Logan F. Mach, Brandon A. to Phillips, Patricia A. - The North 25 Feet of Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 13; Miles 5th Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0