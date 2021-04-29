Property transfers - April 29

Butler County

Peggy M Schmid, married, to Peggy M & James R Schmid, Trustee or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Peggy M Schmid Trust – An undivided ½ interest in the following: SE1/4 NE1/4 and the N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 28-16-2E; Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-16-2E; NE1/4 Sec 31-16-2E & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-2E (Tax Exempt).