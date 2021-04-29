Property transfers - April 29

Butler County
Nathan & Christy Palensky, married, to Joel Holloway, married & Andrew Holloway, married – Lots 2 & 3, Blk 15, Original Town of David City $67,000.
Jeffrey & Debra Ohnoutka, H&W, to Bryan & Christy Dietrich, H&W – Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $54,000.
Faye Ann Kopke f/k/a Faye Ann Tallichet, sgl and Beverly Mae Hlavka a/k/a Beverly Mae Marshall & Frank Hlavka, W&H, to Teresa M Otte – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 29-14-2E $592,000.
Peggy M Schmid, married, to Peggy M & James R Schmid, Trustee or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Peggy M Schmid Trust – An undivided ½ interest in the following: SE1/4 NE1/4 and the N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 28-16-2E; Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-16-2E; NE1/4 Sec 31-16-2E & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-2E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services