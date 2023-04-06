Butler County

Lot 1 & The W 1/2 of Vacated 11th Street Adjacent Thereto, Block 6; Miles 3rd Addition to David City, Lot 3, Block 4; Littys 1st Addition to David City, Lot 5, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition to David City Campbell, Jason G. & Campbell, Corinne N., H&W, to JCC Properties, LLC (Tax Exempt)

Broeker, Janet A. & Broeker, Donald, MC, to Shaw, Mandy, Root, Kalan, Hammond, Kendra - 05-15-03 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, East 3/4 of the NE 1/4 SE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & the East 3/4 of SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-15-03 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (18.75 Acres), 05-15-03 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, W 1/4 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & W 1/4 NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Also A Strip of Ground Running North & South & 22 Feet Wide Running Along The West Edge of the SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Broeker, Bonnie L. & Broeker, Duane, MC, to Hall, Sarah D., Broeker, Nathan P. - 05-15-03 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, EAST 3/4 of the NE 1/4 SE 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & the East 3/4 of SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-15-03 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (18.75 Acres), 05-15-03 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, W 1/4 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & W 1/4 NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, also a Strip of Ground Running North & South & 22 Feet Wide Running Along The West Edge of the SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)