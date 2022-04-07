 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 7

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Johnson, Dale R. to Holley, Brogan D. & Holley, Miranda B. - 08-16-01 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $141,000

Nygren, Laird F. & Nygren, Colleen S., Nygren, Laird F., Co-Trustee, Nygren, Colleen, Co-Trustee to Nygren, Laird & Colleen Joint Trustee - 13-14-03 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Cook, Robert A. & Cook, Amy, H&W, to Feliciano, Evangelina, Sgl. - Lot 6, Block 30, Original Town of David City $45,000

Johannes, Galyn & Johannes, Joan, H&W, to JAMP Properties, LLC - 21-16-01 S 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (153.37 Acres) $1,180,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

