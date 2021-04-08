Property transfers - April 8

Butler County
Zepplin Farms LLC to Vavrina Acres LLC – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 13-16-3E $620,000.
Lyle B Krska & Julie L Liska, H&W, to Gary Bader – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 32-13-2E $694,000.
Dale R Johnson, sgl, to Kurt & Linda Stone, H&W; Joey & Katie Alder, H&W and Derek Stone – Lots 1 & 2, Gans Lake Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lot 3 and the accretion to Govt Lots 3 & 4, Sec 6-16-1E $93,000.
Michael & Mary Fiala, H&W and Leroy M Fiala, sgl, to Mitchell & Kelli Fiala – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 35-13-2E $23,000.
John & Melanie N Wright, married, to Ron & Tami Hinkley – Part of NE1/4 Sec 28-13-2E $60,000.
Monica M Zohner, sgl, to Union Bk & Trust Co, Trustee of the Monica M Zohner Revocable Trust – NW1/4 NW1/4, E1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 Sec 35-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Bryan & Nicole Hilderbrand, H&W, to A.J. Oborny Rentals LLC – Lots 10 & 11, Blk 12, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, David City.
Teresa M Fricke, sgl, to Teresa M Fricke, Trustee of the Teresa M Fricke Trust – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-16-3E; E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-3E & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-16-3E (Tax Exempt).
Daniel J Kouma, sgl, to Keith V Reichmuth – NW1/4 Sec 18-13-2E $1,047,000.