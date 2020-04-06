Property transfers - April 9

Butler County
Christopher Lindt, sgl, to Brent & Natasha D Van Diest, H&W – Lot 10 & Part of Lot 11, Blk 1, Surety Investment Co Addn, City of David City $110,000.
Austin & Ashley E Witmer, married, to Jessica R Sample, sgl – Lot 5 & Part of Lot 4, Blk 4, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, City of David City $150,000.
Frank H & Judith A Hansen, H&W, to Lesley Lemmerman & Casey Hansen – Lot 7 & Part of Lot 10, Blk 9, East David City Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Pamela Larson, sgl & Andrea True, sgl, to Trenton J Zollars, sgl – Lot 4, Blk 14, Original Town of Rising City $19,000.
Adam & Angela Rerucha, H&W, to Ricky & Judith Holland – Part of Lot 2, Blk 10, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City $32,000.
Marcia Bohuslavsky a/k/a Marcia A Bohuslavsky, sgl, to Julie J Foral, married, Jeffrey R Bohuslavsky, married, & Jennifer K Bohuslavsky, sgl – Lots 4, 5 & 6, Blk 1, West Brainard Addn, Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!