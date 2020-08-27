 Skip to main content
Property transfers - Aug. 27
Property transfers - Aug. 27

Butler County

Tyler Samek, sgl, to Daniel E & April A Sobota, married – Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 2, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, City of David City $183,000.

Todd J Woolsey, sgl, to Gerald Romas, sgl – Part of Lot 6, Lot 7 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 1, Hall’s Addn, City of David City $85,000.

Donald L Semin, unremarried widower, John R & Patricia A Hays, H&W – Lots 6 & 7, Part of Lot 3, Blk 11, David City Land & Lot 1st Co’s Addn, City of David City $183,000.

Katharina A & Clayton Stokes, W&H, to Thomas M & Alison J Otte, H&W – Undiv 1/4 Int, SW1/4 Sec 34-13-1E $368,000.

Richard S & Patricia C Lundry, H&W, to Christopher A Dresch, sgl – Lots 16, 17 & 18, Original Town, now Village of Abie $95,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

