PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 11

Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P., W&H, to Shonka, Amy L. & Shonka, Gregg W., W&H, Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W - 35-16-01 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4, Less 5.12 Acres, More or Less; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $680,085

Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W, to Mulligan, Janet M., Shonka, Amy L. - 16-16-02 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $680,085

Salazar, Jerry S., Sgl., to Gumm, Cameron & Gumm, Nicole, H&W - 13-16-01 Lot 8, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $57,250

Heiser, Douglas D., Sgl., to Heiser, Megan A., Sgl., & Pelan, Todd A., Sgl. - 19-13-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $350,000

Bongers, Ernest M. & Bongers, Katherine E., H&W, to Bongers, Katherine E., Trustee, Bongers, Katherine E. Revocable Trust - Lots 3 & 4, Block 10; McAlvins Addition to Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm & Bonnie M., H&W, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, W&H, From, Betsy M. & From, Joseph B., W&H, to Anderson, Ian J., Sgl. - 34-15-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $20,986

Hlavac, Kevin & Hlavac, Lori, MC, Bell, Claudia, Sgl., Glock, Annette & Glock, Bruce, MC, Kenkel, Paula M. & Kenkel, Steve, MC, Lopez, Barbara, Lopez Velasco, Marco Antonio, MC, Saalfeld, Vanessa, Sgl., Saafeld, Nathan, Sgl., to Poulas, Roger, Sgl. - Lot 2 And Pt Lot 3, Block 14; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $170,000

Dadabo, Jessica L., Sgl. & Pickett, Jason, Sgl., to Carnes, Kyle T. & Carnes, Jennifer, H&W - Lot 4, Block 11; Original Town of David City $125,000Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC to H-KO Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $31,000

Pittman, Paul A. to H-KO Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $584,000

Pittman Hough Farms, LLC to Pittman, Paul A. - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC to Pittman Hough Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $570,000.00

Hanson, Jerry L. & Hanson, Susan M., H&W, to Kaup, Mitchell & Raya-Kaup, Lucia, H&W - 05-16-03 Lot 6, Riverside Meadows 1st Subdivision; PT Government Lots 1 & 2, PT SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $92,000.00

Meister, Gary J. & Meister, Kimberly S., H&W, to Meister, Bryan K. & Meister, Jennifer A., H&W - 01-15-01 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.45 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W, to Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J. - 35-16-01 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4, Less 5.12 Acres, More or Less; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anderson, Jill S., Sgl., to Happ, Mikhail, Sgl. - Lots 2 & 3, Block 2; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $250,000

Hough Brothers Limited Partnership, Ltd to Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC - 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 07-16-02 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $534,910

Giesler, James R., Trustee, Giesler, Jill M., Trustee, Giesler, James R. Revocable Trust, Giesler, Jill M. Revocable Trust to Emeigh, Benjamin & Emeigh, April, H&W - 11-16-01 Lot 6, Brandenburgh Lakes; PT NE 1/4, Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $135,000

