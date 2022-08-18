PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 18

Butler County
Dobesh, Mary C. & Dobesh, Thomas J., MC, Nichols, Kaye M. & Nichols, James, MC, to Hummel, Kyler S., Sgl. - Lots 19, 20 & 21, Block 4; Original Town of Brainard $130,000
Hotovy, Ronald D. & Hotovy, Katherine J., H&W, to Hotovy, Kevin N. - 04-14-03 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $576,250
Cooker, Mike to Cooker, Mike - Lot 1; Carol Annes Corner 1st Addition to Dwight (Tax Exempt)
Jakub, Lyle R. & Jakub, Pami J. Aka Pam, H&W, to LPJ Farms, LLC - 26-15-04 N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Shoemaker, Olivia C., Sgl., to Polacek, Matthias, Sgl. - Lot 9, Block 5; Littys 2nd Addition to David City $60,000
Weber, Christopher A. & Weber, Leannedra L., H&W, to Sasse, Zachery S. - Lot 6; Hoshers Addition to Bellwood $202,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services