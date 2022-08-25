 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 25

Columbus Credit Services

Butler County

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Deven A. - 12-13-03 PT North 1/2 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy to Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Deven A. - 12-13-03 PT NW 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Deven A., Jakub, Cassidy - 12-13-03 PT NE 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Dallen W. - 12-13-03 PT NE 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kaspar, Norman L., Sgl., to Morbach, Daniel J. & Morbach, Diane A., MC - LOT 2 & N 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 12; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $253,000

Dietrich, Donald E. & Dietrich, Bernice, H&W, to Dietrich, Chad M. - Lots 13, 14 & 15, Block 3; Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt)

Hamilton, Linda K., Sgl., Hamilton, Tristana A., to Fountain, Jaymison, Sgl. - East 45 Feet of Lots 16, 17 & 18, Block 19; Original Town of David City $15,000

Sypal, Daniel J. & Sypal, Janet M., H&W, to JB Schmid, L.L.C. - A Parcel Located in Lot 8; DC Land & Lot Suburban Lots Addition to David City $60,000

Wachal, Connie K. to Wachal, Andrew - 35-16-03 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Walter, James B., Sgl., to Jedlicka, Nathan J. Aka Nathaniel J., Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 2; North Brainard Addition to Brainard $26,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

