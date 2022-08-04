PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 4

Butler County
Valenti, Dustin, Valenti, Jesse, Valenti, Danielle, Valenti, Andrew, Valenti, Lynsey to Brezenski, Allen & Brezenski, Pamela, H&W - 21-14-04 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $270,000
Pavel, Michael D., to Pavel, Michael D., Trustee, Pavel, Michael D. Trust, 16-16-04 S 1/2 NE 1/4, N 1/2 SE 1/4 & E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 20-16-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 21-16-04 SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Pavel, Michael D. to Pavel, Michael D., Trustee, Pavel, Michael D. Trust - 16-16-04 S 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 09-16-04 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Townshp 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; Lots 18, 19 & 20, Block 5, Original Town of Abie (Tax Exempt)
Velez Peralta, Oscar & Velez, Irene, H&W, to Denno, Tammy - Lots 9 & 12, Block 4; Litty’s 2nd Addition to David City $150,000
Steager, John to Matchett, Timothy - Lot 18, Block 1; Original Town of Abie $2,500
Reznicek, Carol to Baptista, Paixao, Sores, Esperanca M., Baptista, Zemua - Lots 1, 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21, Block 2; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $120,000
Wemhoff, Joan E. & Wemhoff, Randall J., W&H, to TLC Land Company, LLC - 15-16-03 E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 07-16-03 NE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 14-16-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (60.16 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)
