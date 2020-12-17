Property transfers - Dec. 17

Butler County
Connie L Cronin, sgl, to Shane M Cronin, married, Corey J Cronin, married & Jamie L Cronin, married – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 35-16-1E & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-16-1E (Tax Exempt).
Louis J & Rose Ann Oborny, H&W, to Christopher D Kozisek, sgl & Nancy J Kyser, sgl – Lots 6, 7 & 10, Blk 18, Town of Bellwood & Lots 16, 17 & 20, Part of Lot 13, Blk 40, Bell’s 1st Addn, Town of Bellwood $300,000.
Diane & Richard A VanDerslice, W&H, Karen & Glen F Hillen, W&H, Jacquelyn Witzel & Roger L Patak, W&H, Marvin & Amancia Policky, H&W, Susan & Robery J Kunert, W&H, Teresa & Robert T Birkel, W&H, Steve & Debra M Policky, H&W, to Eric VanDerslice – Part of Outlot H, Part of Tax Lot 4, Sec 19-13-4E $70,000.
PBRM Realty LLC to EPPC Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 26, Original Town of David City $70,000.
Maria Ramirez, sgl, to Maria E Thompson, sgl – Lots 9 & 12, Blk 8, David City Land & Lot Co’s Addn, David City $80,000.
Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, married, to Brett & Patricia A Boye, married – Lots 18 & 19, Blk 11, Original Town of Bellwood $40,000.
Dennis L & Aldeen M Riha, H&W, to Jerod J Riha, sgl – Part of SW1/4 Sec 22-15-2E, SW1/4 Sec 4-14-2E & NW1/4 Sec 2-13-3E (Tax Exempt).
Dennis L & Aldeen M Riha, H&W, to Jerod J Riha, sgl – SE1/4 Sec 22-15-2E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
