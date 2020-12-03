 Skip to main content
Property transfers - Dec. 3
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Butler County

F&S Trenching a/k/a F and S Trenching and Construction Inc to Teresa J Ringlein, sgl – Lot 7, Forals Addn, Village of Brainard $24,000.

Gerald & Melissa DeWitt, married, to Ronald J & Kathleen M Drawl, married – NW1/4 Sec 30-13-4E $330,000.

Justan J & Ann M Wynegar, married, to Board of Educational Lands & Funds of the State of Nebr – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 17-13-2E; S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 17-13-2E; NE1/4 Sec 20-13-2E & Part of NE1/4 Sec 20-13-2E (Tax Exempt).

Margaret M Meysenburg, unremarried widow, to Cynthia K Petree, sgl, Troy J Meysenburg, married & Bryan L Meyenburg, married – Part of Lot 4 & 5, Lot 6, Miles 5th Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

