Property transfers - Dec. 31

Butler County
Christopher D Kozisek, sgl, to Susan Lentz – Part of Lot 1, Blk 2, Miles 4th Addn, David City $160,000.
Otto Heritage LLC to Richard R Otto & Gary Bader, each a one-half interest – Part of Sec 27-13-1 $989,000.
Richard R & Teresa G Otto, H&W, to Dolores A Bader – Part of Sec 27-13-1 $720,000.
Zepplin Farms LLC to Big Bass Acres LLC – Part of Sec 10-15-2E $720,000.
Hennington Foods Inc to Five Star Storage LLC – Part of Sec 19-15-3E $75,000.0
Jerry L & Lynette M Trejo, H&W, to David E & Roseletta V Berry, H&W – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-15-1E & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 30-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jackie Lynn & John Martinez, W&H, & Joe G & Carolyn A Topil, H&W – Andrew L Lopez, sgl – Lots 6, 7 & 8, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City & Lot 10, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt).
Nancy A & Leevon G Bernt, W&H, to Kramer Raymond & Elliot Maurice Watts – SE1/4 Sec 28-15-1E $1,260,000.
Richard L & Cecelia M Steager, H&W, to Frontier Cooperative Supply – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-14-4E $30,000.
Timothy J Besch, sgl, to Candido Morales – Lot 2, 3 & 6, Blk 31, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood $19,000.