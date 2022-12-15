PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 15

Butler County

Richter, Deborah S. & Richter, Michael C., MC, Marsh, Janelle L. & Marsh, Robert, MC, Rees Kathleen & M. Rees, Ronald, MC, to Bartunek, Terrence & Bartunek, Linda, MC, Bartunek, Mitchell & Bartunek, Heather, MC - 29-16-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $518,000

Coufal, John M. & Coufal, Maureen J., MC, to Coufal, Jeremy J. & Coufal, Angela M., MC - 23-15-02 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4; Sec 23, Township 15 N, Range 2 E, Butler Co, Nebraska $94,320

Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert, W&H, Faltys, Debra K., Zima, Scott to Zima Farms, LLC - 35-17-04 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 SE 1/4; Sec 35, Township 17 N, Range 4 E, Butler Co, Nebraska, 22-16-04 N 1/2 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Sect22, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler Co, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Ernst, Martin J. & Ernst, April R., H&W, Smejkal, Jason & Smejkal, Leah D., H&W, to 4 Walls, LLC - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 22; Original Town of David City, Lts 8, 9 & 12, Blk 22; Original Town of David City $90,000

Fountain, Braden, Sgl., to Sieck, Brenda & Sieck, Barrett, MC N 1/2 of Lt 10 & All of Lt 7, Blk 12; David City Land and Lt Addn to David City $190,000

McPhillips, Marc A. & McPhillips, Elizabeth G., H&W, to Keller, Deven & Keller, Gracie, H&W - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 40; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $150,000

From, Roland J. & From, Beverly A., H&W, to From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerilynn A. Trust - 24-14-01 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 24, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerliynn A. Revocable Trust to From, Roland J. & From, Beverly A., H&W 3-14-01 S 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Sec13, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $190,000

Ratkovec, Lonnie J. & Ratkovec, Marianne M., H&W, to Ratkovec, Shane A., Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 5; East David City Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Stull, Holly L. & Stull, Corey M., W&H, to Dobesh, Gerald, Sgl., - Pt Vacated Block 12; Original Town of Ulysses, Butler Co, Nebraska, Including Pt of Vacated 2nd St; 28-13-02 Pt Ne 1/4; Sec 28, Township 13 N, Range 2 E, Butler Co, Nebraska; 28-13-02 Part Vacated 1st Street Lying the Far SE Corner of The Vacated 1st St Measuring 33 Ft By 66 Ft; Sec 28, Township 13 N, Range 2 E, Butler Co, Nebraska $52,140

Schmid, Dick A. & Schmid, Janice A., MC, to Palencia Rivas, Guadalupe, dba Palencia Trucking - 24-15-02 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $30,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services