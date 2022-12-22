PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 22

Butler County
Zakrzewski, Nicholas E., Sgl., to Zakrzewski, Steven & Zakrzewski, Carolyn, H&W - 13-16-01 Lot 7, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition; PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000
Miller, Elizabeth W. & Miller, Frederick C., MC, to Ratkovec, Shane A., Sgl., & Gregory, Malorie N., Sgl. - 07-14-03 PT NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $365,000
H-Ko Farms, LLC to Gray, Thomas R. & Gray, Judy K., - 35-17-01 A Tract in Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 02-16-01 A Tract in Government Lots 4 & 5 & Accretion Thereto: Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (71.00 Acres, More or Less) $325,000
Rathje, Joyce O., to Rathje, Joyce O., Trustee, Rathje, Joyce O. Trust - Lots 1 & 2, Block 13; Original Town of Rising City, Butler County, Nebraska, 22-14-01 PT NE 1/4; Section 22, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 05-13-01 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Montag, Paul M., Sgl., to Abel, Jeremy W. & Abel, Amy J., H&W - Lot 6, The S 1/2 of Lot 3 & The North 35 Feet of Lot 7, Block 14; Original Town of David City $73,350
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services