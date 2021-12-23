PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 23

Butler County
Michael P & Rebecca J Covalt, H&W, to Michael P & Rebecca J Covalt, Trustees of the Michael & Rebecca Covalt Living Trust – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-16-2E & Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12-16-2E (Tax Exempt)
R Allen Covault & Anna C Nolan, H&W, to The Nolan Covault Foundation – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-16-3E & Part of SW1/4 Sec 20-16-3E $1,136,000
Brett & Patricia Boye, H&W, to Matthew G & Joni Borho, H&W – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 1-16-1E $290,000
David L Tomcak, sgl; Timothy & Nancy Jo Tomcak, married; Mary Beth Tomcak, sgl; Leroy J & Christine Tomcak, married; Daniel R & Judith Tomcak, married and Aaron & Heather Tomcak, married, to Clifton Joseph Goff, sgl – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-17-4E $532,000
Rogge Engineering Inc to MH- Lancaster LLC – SW1/4 Sec 35-15-1E $1,495,000.00
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services